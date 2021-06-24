Heifers selling to £1490 at Omagh Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Suckler cows sold to a ceiling of £1700 paid to F Coyle, Castlederg for a Limousin cow and Simmental bull calf.

M M Aiken, Drumquin £570 Charolais bull, Foyle View Farms, Strabane £545; £530 and £505 Limousin bulls, Feglish Farms, Trillick £505 and £485 Aberdeen Angus bulls; £440 Aberdeen Angus heifer, B McBride, Trillick £485 Belgian Blue bull; £425 Belgian Blue heifer, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £465 (4) Simmental bulls, A Moses, Sixmilecross £460 and £455 Aberdeen Angus bulls; £415 Aberdeen Angus heifer, C Crumley, Strabane £430 Aberdeen Angus bull, T Colhoun, Strabane £415 Fleckveih bull, A Coote, Ballygawley £400 Belgian Blue bull, D McNamee, Newtownstewart £405 Limousin heifer, W H Cummings, Castlederg £390 Belgian Blue heifer, C Noble, Lislap £390 Limousin bull, R and D Laird, Strabane £380 Aberdeen Angus bull, S Johnston, Ballinamallard £380 Belgian Blue bull, E McAloon, Fintona £365 Simmental bull and C McGinley, Ballygawley £360 Belgian Blue heifers.

Thomas Patrick, Drumlegagh 610k £138, Thomas O’Kane, Leglands 660k £134, P Maguire, Newtownstewart 740k £133, C McGinley, Ballygawley 640k £130 and M F McDonnell, Dromore 610k £129.

M McCrossan, Seskinore 655k £1490; 685k £1440; 565k £1190, M P Kelly, Fintona 605k £1320; 610k £1310; 600k £1270, M McCanny, Sion Mills 540k £1190; 580k £1250 and £1230, Liam Ruddy, Strabane 505k £1110; 610k £1330, S Hannigan, Dromore 480k £1150, J Connolly, Castlederg 410k £980; 375k £940; 400k £990, E Sweeney, Castlederg 450k £1060, Badoney Farms, Dromore 410k £940; 300k £690; 425k £960 and Beragh farmer, 470K £1050; 425k £910.

Loane Partners, Kesh 350k £970; 465k £1170; 335k £945; 350k £955, Carrickmore farmer 435k £1145; 430k £1130; 380k £1000; 400k £1000, Brian Moss, Scraghey 410k £1050, E Sweeney, Castlederg 420k £1060 and £1050, J Bratton, Lack 475k £1180, G Doyle, Cookstown 630k £1535; 570k £1340; 710k £1670; 630k £1450, K McCaffrey, Foremass 575k £1365, Liam Ruddy, Strabane 565k £1295; 600k £1320, M Donnelly, Dromore 530k £1220; 555k £1235; 480k £1110, T Mullan, Omagh 700k £1590; 630k £1355, D J Crosbie, Mountjoy 550k £1250, T D McPhilomey, Drumquin 655k £1405; 635k £1350, J F Kelly, Loughmacrory 480k £1140; 380k £930, G Milligan, Ederney 450k £1040, J Teague, Corbally 380k £910 and A Harpur, Omagh 355k £840.