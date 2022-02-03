Heifers selling to £1510 at Lisahally
A large entry on Wednesday with bullocks selling to £1500/600kg.
Heifers selling to £1510/480kg.
Bullocks
Daniel Wade £1500/660kg, £1460/670kg, Thomas Whiteside £1370/640kg, £1250/570kg, £1240/580kg, £1230/580kg, £1230/550kg, £1220/560kg, £1210/630kg, £1190/570kg, £1170/580kg, £1150/570kg, £1150/570kg, £1130/540kg,. £1120/570kg, £1100/550kg,£1080/540kg, £1060/510kg, £1050/540kg, S Alcorn £1200/660kg, £1120/640kg, £1120/640kg, £1100/610kg, Meadowbrook Farm £1190/680kg, £1110/670kg, £1100/650kg, £1090/640kg, £1090/660kg, £1060/640kg, £1060/640kg, £1060/650kg, £1050/620kg, Glenn McAuley £1140/560kg, John Beattie £1100/510kg, £1070/520kg, S Alcorn £1070/660kg, £1040/620kg, Patrick O’Connor £1070/500kg, £1040/510kg, Thomas Whiteside £1060/510kg, Glen McCauley £1040/500kg, £1000/480kg, S Parkhill £1020/490kg, John Beattie £1020/530kg, £1010/500kg, Rose Brolly £980/400kg, David Spence 920/440kg and Thomas Patton £910/440kg, £900/390kg.
Heifers
Rose Brolly £1510/480kg, David Gamble £1330/620kg, S and D Whiteside £1320/620kg, Andrew Gamble £1300/590kg, £1290/600kg, £1270/590kg, £1260/570kg, £1240/570kg, Thomas Whiteside £1190/630kg, £1130/560kg, £1110/570kg, £1110/520kg, £1110/560kg, £1090/540kg, £1070/540kg, £1060/510kg, £1060/520kg, £1050/520kg, £1020/500kg, Trevor McNeely £1160/580kg, James Lowry £1120/540kg, R McElrea £1110/550kg, S Alcorn £1100/650kg, Glen McCauley £1070/520kg, Stuart Parkhill £1040/540kg, John Young £1040/530kg, £990/520kg, Glenn McCauley £1030/500kg, £970/490kg, £940/470kg, R McElrea £1010/530kg, £1000/520kg, £940/530kg and Ross Brolly £950/420kg.