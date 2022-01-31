Heifers selling to £1520 at Newtownstewart
A good steady entry of cattle on offer saw heifers selling to £1520 and £885 over weight.
Bullocks selling to £1315 and £695 over weight.
Fat cows to £1460 and £192 per 100kgs.
Heifer prices: A Moore Ardstraw 635kgs £1520 (£885 over £1) 395kgs £970, 330kgs £800; P B Morris Altdoghal 585kgs £1320, £1290 and £1140, 590kgs £1300, 575kgs £1230, 580kgs £1200, 570kgs £1195, £1120 and £1090, 560kgs £1195, 550kgs £1110. D McKinley Newtownstewart 570kgs £1285, 590kgs £1260, 555kgs £1110, 525kgs £1035; I Lecky Castlederg 570kgs £1095, 555kgs £1085 and V Moore Ardstraw 320kgs £815.
Bullock and bull prices: L Rouse Strabane 680kgs £1315; I Lecky Castlederg 585 kgs and 605kgs £1195, 555kgs £1075; A Moore Ardstraw 495kgs £1190 and £1140, 450kgs; £1080, 430kgs £1045, 445kgs £975, 335kgs £795, 475kgs £980, 405kgs £950. A Strabane farmer 570kgs £1185, 565kgs £1110; I McCrea Castlederg 530kgs £955; D Wallace Donemana 460kgs £925, 420kgs £815 and C McAneney Cranagh 345kgs £875.
Fat cows: Ballinacross Farms Ltd Donemana 760kgs £192, 740kgs £169, A Moore Ardstraw 770kgs £173; J N Gallagher Newtownstewart 640kgs £176, 595kgs £175; E McCloskey Dungiven 545kgs £179, 565kgs £168; R Smyth Donemana 800kgs £141; Adrain McFarland Omagh 735kgs £135, 685kgs £105; J A Baird Claudy 615kgs £137; G Warnock Plumbridge 625kgs £133, 725kgs £152 and H Sayers Donemana 685kgs £142.
Friesian and poorer cows sold from £85 to £135.
Fat hoggets: J WBarton 27.50kgs £125.00; 20kgs £100.00; P McConnell 30kgs £125.00; 23kgs £110.50; S Robinson 25kgs £124.00; F McCrossan 24.50kgs £121.00; 19kgs £97.00; C McCullagh 23kgs £118.50, 19.50kgs £95.00; S Falls 25kgs £118.00 and Sean McKenna 30kgs £108.00; 17.50kgs £91.00.
Fat ewes: T Robb £167.00; C McCullagh £120.00 and £82. Sean McKenna £117.00 and J McCormack £116.