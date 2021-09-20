Heifers selling to £1565 at Newtownstewart

Heifers sold to £1565 and £925 over weight.

Bullock and bull prices: A Gortin farmer 570kgs £1380, 590kgs £1250, 580kgs £1240, 550kgs £1205, £1140 £1115 and £1050, 530kgs, £1095 and £1050. D J Baxter Crowhill 585kgs £1360, 515kgs £1180, 425kgs £1030, 435kgs £1025; R G Sproule Castlederg 580kgs £1330, T Robb Castlederg 560kgs £1330, 475kgs £1035; E McCloskey Dungiven 515kgs £1130, 480kgs £935, 470kgs £915. C Ginn Lack 405kgs £1055, 370kgs £865 and TG Ginn Ardess 435kgs £995.

Heifer prices: N J Black Carnargan 640kgs £1565, 575kgs £1420; J C Sayers Donemana 500kgs £1240; T Robb Castlederg 560kgs £1160; M Marlow Omagh, 530kgs £1080, 540kgs £1025; T O’Neill Strabane 460kgs £1070 and £1025, 500kgs £1070, 440kgs £1060, 485kgs £1060. R Giles Omagh 500kgs £965 and £950, 515kgs £960 and £950. J G Sayers Donemana 490kgs £940, 470kgs £925.

Fat cows sold up to £1195 and £166ppk.

Friesian cows sold from £70 to £126.

A slightly smaller entry of sheep on offer sold as follows: K McNamee 25kgs £104.50; P Hunter 24.5kgs £104.00; A O’Carolan 24.5kgs £103.50; D McNamee 24kgs £103.00; R P Hunter23kgs £100.50; W T Stronge 22.5kgs £97.50; A Devine 23kgs £97.00; A McKelvey 22.5kgs £96.00; W D Millar 23kgs £96.00; M Stronge 23kgs £95.50; E Cartin 22.5kgs £94.40; R Orr 22.5kgs £94.00; A Hawkes 22.5kgs £90.50; D L McFarland 20kgs £88.50 and A McKelvey 21kgs £87.50.

Store lambs sold from £75.00 to £83.50