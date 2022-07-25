Heifers selling to £1580 at Newtownstewart

Heifers selling to £1580 and £925 over weight.

Bullocks selling to £1550 and £955 over weight; cows with calves selling to £1700.

Bullock and bull prices: R Miller Newtownstewart 590kgs £1550 and £1515, 545kgs £1225, 535kgs £1190, 480kgs £1150 and £1120; D McKinley Omagh 565kgs £1260, 505kgs £1070; B Cairns Sion Mills 545kgs £1190 and G J King Omagh 320kgs £940, 370kgs £860, 335kgs £795, 295kgs £720.

Heifer prices: S Reid Drumquin 655kgs £1580; D J Monteith Castlederg 515kgs £1240, 480kgs £1190, 475kgs £900; A Reid Castlederg 460kgs £1160 and £1110, 445kgs £1015; J Marshall Castlederg 475kgs £1150, 500kgs £910; J N Gallagher Newtownstewart 565kgs £1210, 395kgs £940, 500kgs £1050; S J Rankin Castlederg 475kgs £1100, 420kgs £1000 and £900, 400kgs £930 and W Nethery Drumquin 430kgs £900 and £800, 395kgs £840, 355kgs £800, 375kgs £745, 335kgs £700, 265kgs £700.

Fat cows: J N Gallagher Newtownstewart 645kgs £231, 790kgs £212, 810kgs £203, 755kgs £172, 560kgs £182, 650kgs £156, 565kgs £177, 575kgs £171 and £150, 535kgs £159, 495kgs £142; M Lynch Omagh 685kgs £185; T Gallagher Newtownstewart 685kgs £190, 725kgs £175; C J Hall Artigarvan 595kgs £182 and B Cairns Sion Mills 495kgs £212.

Fries cows sold from £114 to £142.

Fat ewes to £163 and lambs to £125.

Lamb prices: M Keatley 25kgs £125; A O’Carolan 30kgs £125; Ian Warnock 24kgs £120; S Moore 30kgs £120; R Scott 25kgs £119.50; P Devine 24kgs £119; S Harpur 23kgs £117.50; M McCullagh 23kgs £117; R McNamee 22.50kgs £117; J McClean 23kgs £117; B O’Carolan23kgs £116.50; P J Maguire 21.60kgs £116.50; A Dolan 22.50kgs £116; S Moore 23kgs £116; P McBride 22.50kgs £114; B Ward 23kgs £112; J R Hemphill 22kgs £110; W Buchanan 21kgs £109 and V Shortt 22kgs £109; J Leitch 21.50kgs £106.

Other lambs sold from £82 to £104.

Fat ewes: J R Hemphill £163; R McNamee £149; J O’Donnell £147; A O’Carolan £138; G Nethery £138; D Stewart £135; K McNamee £133 and £110; R Hemphill £130 and £107; Ward Farms £126; W J Rankin £125; B Nethery £115 and £101; J Leitch £108 and D S Farms £106.