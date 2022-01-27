Heifers selling to £1600 at Lisahally
An excellent entry on Wednesday sold to a swift trade.
Bullocks sold to £1340/600kg and heifers to £1600/700kg.
BULLOCKS
Thomas Whiteside £1340/600kg, £1280/600kg, £1280/650kg, £1270/630kg, £1250/580kg, £1200/610kg, £1190/570kg, £1190/570kg, £1180/540kg, £1160/570kg, S Moore £1200/580kg, £1190/570kg, £1170/540kg, Robert Maxwell £1320/600kg, £1170/620kg, James Porter £1270/580kg, £1220/560kg, £1130/520kg, £1090/530kg, £1060/520kg, Stephen McCay £1160/650kg, Jean Sayers £1120/530kg, £1110/550kg, £1090/520kg, £1050/490kg, £1040/520kg, Robert Maxwell £1090/610kg, £1060/590kg, £1000/540kg and James Sayers £1000/470kg.
Heifers
Kieran McShane £1600/700kg, £1490/660kg, £1400/610kg, £1340/590kg, Gerard Doherty £1430/640kg, £1280/590kg, £1240/560kg, £1170/560kg, £”1170/570kg, £1140/550kg, £1100/530kg, £1100/510kg, Thomas Whiteside £1220/600kg, £1210/610kg, £1180/570kg, John and Ryan Young £1170/530kg, £1160/530kg, William Barclay £1160/530kg, Thomas Whiteside £1160/560kg, £1110/550kg, £1080/510kg, £1070/540kg, £1070/520kg, £1070/550kg, £1060/580kg, £1020/510kg, £1010/530kg, £1000/490kg, £990/520kg, Young Young £1050/490kg, £1010/520kg, £960/490kg, £900/470kg, £960/490kg, Gerard Doherty £1010/500kg and M McCombe £850/370kg, £800/350kg.
Fat lambs sell to £124.50/26kg, store lambs £103.50 and fat ewes £134 on Tuesday.
Fat lambs
Reid Clarke £124.50/26kg, Patrick McNicholl £123/25kg, James Thompson £122.50/27kg, Michael O’Hara £120.50/23kg, Trevor Hamilton £120.50/27kg, Robert Black £118/24kg, D Walker £118/23kg, R Hancock £117.50/23kg, Robert Quigley £109/21kg, Robert Quigley £108.50/22kg and James Thompson £106.50/22kg.
Store lambs
Edward Logue £103.50, Robert Quigley £102, Martin Quigley £101.50, D Walker £96.50 and W Kennedy £88.50.
Fat ewes
John Gilfillan £134, Sean Moore £128, Samuel Young £125, David Devine £124. Kenneth Walsh £122, S Kelly £120. £118, Martin Doherty £118, John Dodds £118, Gareth Tracey £117, W Kennedy £114, James Sherrard £113, Hugh O’Kane £107 and A Lynch £103.