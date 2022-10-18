Heifers selling to £1,640 at Armoy
Another full yard of cattle on Monday last met with a fine trade and a 100% clearance.
Steers sold to £1,500, heifers to £1,640 and fat cows sold to £1,300.
Leading prices
Steers
Hugh McLean, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus, 720kgs £1,500, 650kgs £1,370, 570kgs £1,220, 575kgs £1,260, 655kgs £1,370. Keith Laughlin, Ballymoney, Longhorn, 670kgs £1,410, 720kgs £1,470. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, Limousin, 640kgs £1,480, 630kgs £1,490. D Morrison, Armoy, Belgian Blue, 630kgs £1,420. Declan McCloskey, Loughguile, Friesian, 700kgs £1,410, 730kgs £1,380, 660kgs £1,230, 675kgs £1,320. G and J Patton, Stranocum, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs £980, 490kgs £1,040. Dan Douthart, Armoy, Hereford, 500kgs £1,160, 620kgs £1,300. P and J Hunter, Ballymoney, Simmental, 610kgs £1,330, 570kgs £1,200, 535kgs £1,160, 590kgs £1,310, 600kgs £1,300, 580kgs £1,260. Stephen Hunter, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs £1,260. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs £1,250, 670kgs £1,360. William Graham, Bushmills, Charolais, 650kgs £1,390. Robert Hodges, Armoy, Hereford, 590kgs £1,220. CJ Elliott, Dunloy, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £1,090, 520kgs £1,080. Jonathan Brown, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 510kgs £1,070, 520kgs £1,090, 500kgs £1,070, 540kgs £1,110. Sam Creith, Mosside, Charolais, 570kgs £1,240. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs £1,040. M Wright, Carnlough, Shorthorn, 400kgs £890, 430kgs £910.
Heifers
J Kearney, Ballymoney, Limousin, 670kgs £1,640, 720kgs £1,600. B McCloskey, Loughguile, Belgian Blue, 640kgs £1,350, 650kgs £1,320. David McNeill, Loughguile, 570kgs £1,340. Sam Creith, Mosside, Charolais, 520kgs £1,240. G and J Patton, Stranocum, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs £1,100, 570kgs £1,140, 590kgs £1,280, 580kgs £1,250, 580kgs £1,210. M Wright, Carnlough, Charolais, 330kgs £840. D McCormick, Ballycastle, Limousin, 580kgs £1,300, 500kgs £1,160, 510kgs £1,140, 510kgs £1,180. J Christie and Son, Ballintoy, Limousin, 470kgs £1,020. V McCaughan, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 510kgs £1,060, 500kgs £1,030, 500kgs £1,050, 560kgs £1,140.
Fat cows
Francis Quinn, Cushendall, Simmental, 730kgs £1,300. Pat McErlain, Armoy, Limousin, 740kgs £1,200, 620kgs £1,020, 610kgs £1,100. Robert McHenry, Torr, Limousin, 570kgs £1,230. M Steele, Glenarm, Charolais, 590kgs £1,040. F Quinn, Cushendall, Belgian Blue, 620kgs £1,030, 650kgs £1,020. V McHenry, Torr, Limousin, 700kgs £1,040. Sam Booth, Ballymoney, Friesian, 670kgs £800. William Elliott, Ballycastle, Limousin, 660kgs £1,060, 690kgs £1,070.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.