Heifers selling to £1660 at Hilltown

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £142, Mayobridge farmer £142, Katesbridge farmer £136, Mayobridge farmer £136 and £134, Rostrevor farmer £134, Markethill farmer £132, Mayobridge farmer £124, £122 and £120, Kilkeel farmer £120, Bryansford farmer £116, Hilltown farmer £115, Rostrevor farmer £112, Mayobridge farmer £111, Cabra farmer £110, Mayobridge farmer £109, Mayobridge farmer £107, Kilkeel farmer £105, Kilkeel farmer £104, Mayobridge farmer £103, Banbridge farmer £102, Newry farmer £100 and Banbridge farmer £100.

Fat lambs: Castlewellan farmer £106 for 28kg (378ppk), Atticall farmer £105 for 26kg (403ppk), Bryansford farmer £105 for 22.9kg (458ppk), Kilkeel farmer £103 for 25kg (412ppk), Dromara farmer £101 for 24.4kg (413ppk), Hilltown farmer £99.50 for 22.6kg (440ppk), Kilkeel farmer £98.50 for 22.3kg (441ppk), Rathfriland farmer £98.50 for 22.6kg (435ppk), Bryansford farmer £98 for 22.2kg (441ppk), Downpatrick farmer £98 for 22.5kg (435ppk), Rathfriland farmer £97.50 for 23.5kg (414ppk), Rostrevor farmer £97 for 22.5kg (431ppk), Newry farmer £96.50 for 22.5kg (428ppk), Castlewellan farmer £96.50 for 22kg (438ppk), Mayobridge farmer £95.50 for 22.3kg (428ppk), Annalong farmer £95 for 21.8kg (435ppk), Castlewellan farmer £94.50 for 22.5kg (420ppk), Hilltown farmer £93.50 for 21.5kg (434ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £92.50 for 20kg (462ppk).

Store lambs: Mayobridge farmer £98 for 19.6kg (500ppk), Hilltown farmer £95 for 18.2kg (522ppk), Rostrevor farmer £92.50 for 17.5kg (528ppk), Hilltown farmer £90 for 17.7kg (508ppk), Annalong farmer £89 for 18.1kg (491ppk), Hilltown farmer £89 for 19.6kg (454ppk), Ballyward farmer £88.50 for 19.2kg (460ppk), Mayobridge farmer £88 for 17kg (517ppk), Mayobridge farmer £86 for 18.3kg (469ppk), Hilltown farmer £84 for 18.1kg (464ppk), Cabra farmer £84 for 16.2kg (518ppk), Rostrevor farmer £84 for 17.2kg (488ppk), Mayobridge farmer £84 for 17.1kg (491ppk), Cabra farmer £80 for 15.5kg (516ppk), Killinchy farmer £79.50 for 15.2kg (523ppk), Hilltown farmer £78.50 for 15.2kg (516ppk), Hilltown farmer £76 for 14.7kg (517ppk) and Glassdrumman farmer £76 for 14.2kg (535ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 14th July saw fat cows sell to £1650, heifers to £1660 and bullocks to £1620.

Fats cows: Hilltown farmer £1650 for 976kg (169ppk) and £1590 for 896kg (177ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1370 for 736kg (186ppk), Banbridge farmer £1260 for 692kg (182ppk), Cabra farmer £1190 for 680kg (175ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1160 for 708kg (163ppk), Ballyward farmer £1140 for 726kg (157ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £1040 for 660kg (157ppk).

Cows and calves: Seaforde farmer £1610, Clontigora farmer £1450, £1300, £1250 and £1000 and Mayobridge farmer £940 and £910.

Weanling heifers: Dromore farmer £860 for 374kg (229ppk) and £830 for 340kg (244ppk), Rostrevor farmer £820 for 412kg (199ppk), Newry farmer £760 for 380kg (200ppk), Newry farmer £730 for 384kg (190ppk), Newry farmer £600 for 292kg (205ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £590 for 294kg (200ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £1130 for 436kg (259ppk), Hilltown farmer £1110 for 464kg (239ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1010 for 396kg (255ppk), Hilltown farmer £940 for 398kg (236ppk), Kilkeel farmer £910 for 410kg (222ppk), £900 for 414kg (217ppk), £890 for 398kg (223ppk)and £880 for 340kg (258ppk), Kilkeel farmer £870 for 420kg (207ppk), Kilkeel farmer £820 for 324kg (253ppk), Newry farmer £810 for 366kg (221ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £770 for 332kg (231ppk) and £760 for 242kg (242ppk).

Heifers: Dromara farmer £1660 for 698kg (237ppk), £1350 for 662kg (203ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1290 for 596kg (216ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1250 for 566kg (220ppk) and £1250 for 536kg (233ppk), Cabra farmer £1230 for 596kg (206ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1150 for 548kg (209ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1140 for 558kg (204ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1120 for 578kg (193ppk), Hilltown farmer £940 for 482kg (195ppk) and Cabra farmer £910 for 448kg (203ppk).