Heifers selling to £1670 at Lisahally
Great demand for cattle on Wednesday.
Bullocks selling to £1600/710kg, heifers to £1670/640kg, fat cow to £1632.40/770kg and fat bulls to £1630/670kg.
Bullocks
Thomas Deighan £1600/710kg, £1570/720kg, £1470/690kg,£1490/650kg, Andrew McKinley £1550/650kg, £1520/670kg, John McDevitt £1470/650kg, £1410/640kg, £1400/600kg, £1390/600kg, Kyle Wilson £1190/510kg, John McMillan £1120/510kg, £1100/520kg, £980/420kg, Henry Donaghy £1000/500kg, John Dodds £990/580kg, £840/470kg, £830/460kg, £790/460kg, Herbert Dixon £920/460kg, £920/420kg, £920/430kg, William Buchanan £910/480kg and Patrick Ferguson £850/360kg, John Young £660/300kg.
Heifers
M and W Lyons £1670/640kg, £1650/670kg, £1640/650kg, £1560/670kg, £1510/620kg, Barry Lyons £1480/610kg, John McMonagle £1290/510kg, Henry Donaghy £1110/520kg, £930/490kg, £840/450kg, £830/440kg, £820/440kg, £820/460kg, John Young £980/490kg, Barry Lyons £960/500kg, Patrick Proctor £940/450kg, £900/430kg, William Buchanan £920/470kg, £870/460kg, £830/440kg, £830/450kg, John Young £860/460kg, Herbert Dixon £840/460kg, £780/410kg, Kyle Wilson £840/420kg and Patrick Proctor £800/420kg.
Fat cows
John McMonagle £1632.40/770kg, J Collins £1254.40/640kg, £991.80/570kg, John and Ryan Young £936/600kg, £854/610kg, John Dodds £871/670kg, Henry Donaghy £837.40/530kg and Trevor Wilson £731.40/530kg.
Fat bulls
John and Ryan Young £1630/670kg, £1550/640kg, £1330/570kg, £1250/540kg.
A large show of sheep this Tuesday night with fat ewes making £166 and breeding ewes £190.
Lambs
P Anderson £110/27.50kg £107/225kg. A Fleming £109/24kg M Hanna £108/25kg. A Duncan £107.50/23.5kg. K Johnston £106.50/25kg. A McLaughlin £106.50/23.5kg. C McCrudden £106/25.5kg. JJ Dalton £105/22kg. A Olphert £104.50/22.5kg. A Rainey £104.50/24kg. J McWilliams £104/23kg. S O’Neill £103/23kg. B McCullagh £102.50/22.5kg. D Walker £102.50/22.5kg £100.50/21kg. M Kennedy £102/23kg. M Clerkin £102/22kg. P McLaughlin £99/21.5kg. C McDevitt £93/20kg.
Fat ewes
C McDevitt £166 £146. J McWilliams £166. K Johnston £159. P Anderson £156. S Devine £152. T Irons £144. M Kennedy £144. B McCullagh £136. Kelly Farms £136. E McGinnis £132. P Deeney £130. M Clerkin £128 £114. A Rainey £124.
Breeding ewes
D Douglas £190, £182, £178, £170, £168, £166. C McCullagh £183 £170 £162, £158. P Proctor £156.