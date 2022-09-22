Heifers selling to £1760 for 670kg at Lisahally
Cattle prices rocketed on Wednesday.
Bullocks selling to £1670/750kg and heifers to £1760/670kg.
Bullocks
Donald Fleming £1670/750kg, £1610/670kg, £1540/670kg, £1500/680kg, £1470/640kg, £1460/660kg, £1380/660kg, £1310/590kg, £1270/610kg, Hamilton Sayers £1600/730kg, D Moore £1390/620kg, James Thompson £1340/570kg, £1280/550kg, Kelly Farms £1240/620kg, John McMillan £1150/540kg, David Devenney £1140/490kg, £1130/500kg, £1120/450kg, £1080/480kg, £1050/420kg, Kelly Farms £1100/590kg, £1070/560kg, J and H Foster £1100/510kg, £1080/480kg, £1040/500kg, £1040/530kg, £1030/480kg, £1030/500kg, £1020/510kg, £1000/500kg, £1000/490kg, £990/490kg, James McDevitt £1090/450kg,£1040/410kg, Stephen and Diane Smyth £1060/570kg, John McMillan £1040/550kg and D McLaughlin £980/430kg.
Heifers
L Kelly £1760/670kg, £1500/650kg, £1470/590kg, Martin Quigley £1670/680kg, £1590/690kg, Hamilton Sayers £1500/620kg, Quigley Brothers £1490/610kg, £1450/580kg, £1440/610kg, D Smyth £1440/600kg, |£1420/620kg, Martin Quigley £1420/580kg, John Proctor £1400/560kg, £1400/570kg, £1340/600kg, Robert Houston £1360/530kg, £1340/560kg, Quigley Brothers £1350/580kg, £1340/560kg, Hamilton Sayers £1310/580kg, £1300/530kg, John Proctor £1300/560kg, £1300/530kg, £1290/560kg, S Lynch £1270/560kg, £1270/560kg, £1240/580kg, Robert Houston £1230/540kg, £1230/520kg, £1200/520kg, £1200/590kg, £1190/540kg, £1160/520kg, £1110/520kg, £1090/520kg, Hamilton Sayers £1200/540kg, £1100/520kg, £1050/500kg, Gerard Doherty £1160/470kg, £1110/480kg, £1100/470kg, £1030/520kg, M and J McKinley £150/510kg and William Smyth £1140/570kg, £1120/530kg.
A sheep sold to a hot trade this Tuesday night with lambs seller to £132/28.5kg and ewes £157.
Lambs
R Millen £132/28.5kg. L Gormley £117/28.5kg. B McGuiness £109/26kg. G and C Kelly £107/27.5kg. J Lowry £106.50/25.5kg. W McLenaghan £106/25kg. K Kennedy £106/25.5kg £103.50/24.5kg. A McLaughlin £106/25kg. T Hamilton £105/24.5kg. O Parkhill £105/25kg £100/23kg. G Cowan £104/24kg R Wilson £104/24kg. D Smyth £104/25.5kg, £101.50/23.5kg. J Cuthbert £104.50/24.5kg. J Thompson £103/25kg. J Holloway £102/25kg. J McArdle £101.50/23.5kg. P O’Neill £101/23.5kg. Kelly Farms £101/23.5kg. P McCullagh £100/23kg. D Herbert £98.50/22kg. S Parkhill £95/21.5kg.
Ewes
M Marshall £157, £142, £140, J Whiteside £139, £94 P Cunning £132, £130 J Parkhill £132, J Lowry £130, £100 S Haslett £114, £100, W McGaughey £113, S McCaughey £130, £124, £118, J Cuthbert £110, R Megarrell £109, £98, £97, J McArdle £102, R Lowry £102, M Rosborough £100 and £98 R Rosborough £97.
Breeding rams
J Gould £730, £680, £580, W Moore £560, £440, £420, £400, £380, £320, W Tait £470, £440, £430, £400, £380 and J McShane £440.