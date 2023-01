Heifers

170 heifers included several pens of top quality forward heifers sold to a top of £298 for 500k at £1495 from a Lurgan farmer.

A Killeavy producer received £296 for 606k at £1795 and £284 for 590k at £1685.

All good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £240 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to £292 for 470k at £1385 from a Ballyward farmer followed by £286 for 404k at £1155 from a Newry farmer.

All good quality middleweight heifers sold from £235 to £275 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Lurgan farmer 502k £1495 £298.00; Killeavy farmer 606k £1795 £296.00; Killeavy farmer 594k £1685 £284.00; Lurgan farmer 530k £1495 £282.00; Poyntzpass farmer 514k £1445 £281.00; Killeavy farmer 600k £1655 £276.00; Tandragee farmer 560k £1525 £272.00 and Killeavy farmer 592k £1605 £271.

Middleweight heifers

Ballyward farmer 474k £1385 £292.00; Newry farmer 404k £1155 £286.00; Lurgan farmer 406k £1145 £282.00; Killeavey farmer 460k £1255 £273.00; Tassagh farmer 492k £1325 £269.00; Killeavey farmer 460k £1225 £266.00; Lurgan farmer 466k £1225 £263.00 and Lurgan farmer 434k £1125 £259.

Bullocks

140 bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong trade.

Good quality forward bullocks to £307 for 520k at £1595 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £291 for 504k at £1465 from a Keady producer.

A Warrenpoint farmer received £283 for 546k at £1545.

All good quality forward bullocks sold from £240 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight bullocks sold to £306 for 450k at £1375 from a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received £301 for 460k at £1385.

All good quality middleweights sold steadily from £240 to £292 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks sold to £212 for 602k at £1275 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £202 for 550k at £1115 from a Tandragee farmer.

All good quality Friesians sold from £185 to £200 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 520k £1595 £307.00; Armagh farmer 504k £1465 £291.00; Warrenpoint farmer 546k £1545 £283.00; Armagh farmer 514k £1435 £279.00; Warrenpoint farmer 640k £1775 £277.00; Warrenpoint farmer 550k £1515 £276.00; Armagh farmer 506k £1375 £272.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 654k £1770 £271.

Middleweight bullocks

Tandragee farmer 450k £1375 £306.00; Tandragee farmer 460k £1385 £301.00; Tandragee farmer 468k £1375 £294.00; Tandragee farmer 402k £1175 £292.00; Belfast farmer 448k £1245 £278.00; Tandragee farmer 498k £1355 £272.00; Belfast farmer 462k £1235 £267.00 and Belfast farmer 486k £1275 £262.

Friesian bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 602k £1275 £212.00; Tandragee farmer 552k £1115 £202.00; Newry farmer 566k £1125 £199.00; Tandragee farmer 518k £975 £188.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 572k £1075 £188.

Weanlings

210 weanlings sold in a very firm demand with light males to £340 for 312k at £1060 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £333 for 336k at £1120 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Top price of £1150 was paid for 360k £320 from a Kilkeel producer.

All good quality light males sold from £250 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold from £240 to £288 for 458k at £1320 from a Ballyward farmer followed by £282 for 454k at £1250 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

All good quality lots sold from £240 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Heifer weanlings reached £313 for 348k at £1090 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £312 per 100 kilos for 282k at £880 from a Ballyward farmer.

All good quality light heifers sold from £230 to £288 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifer weanlings sold to £282 for 408k at £1150 from a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £277 for 404k at £1120 from a Rostrevor producer.

Strong male weanlings

Ballyward farmer 458k £1320 £288.00; Poyntzpass farmer 454k £1280 £282.00; Keady farmer 434k £1210 £279.00; Ballyward farmer 404k £1100 £272.00; Markethill farmer 446k £1210 £271.00; Markethill farmer 456k £1235 £271.00; Tynan farmer 408k £1100 £270.00 and Markethill farmer 430k £1140 £265.

Light male weanlings

Banbridge farmer 312k £1060 £340.00; Rathfriland farmer 336k £1120 £333.00; Poyntzpass farmer 396k £1270 £321.00; Kilkeel farmer 360k £1150 £320.00; Rathfriland farmer 310k £990 £319.00; Hilltown farmer 302k £950 £315.00; Rathfriland farmer 286k £920 £322.00; Rathfriland farmer 296k £900 £304.00; Hilltown farmer 302k £950 £313.00; Tassagh farmer 276k £820 £297.00 and Ballyward farmer 350k £1050 £298.

Strong heifer weanlings

Crossmaglen farmer 408k £1150 £282.00; Rostrevor farmer 404k £1120 £277.00 and Armagh farmer 422k £1090 £258.

Light heifer weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 348k £1090 £313.00; Ballyward farmer 282k £880 £312.00; Ballyward farmer 332k £970 £292.00; Newry farmer 320k £920 £288.00; Ballyward farmer 356k £1000 £281.00; Rostrevor farmer 340k £920 £271.00; Tassagh farmer 366k £990 £271.00; Ballyward farmer 312k £830 £266.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 384k £1010 £263.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to £1895 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf from a Keady farmer followed by £1800 for a Limousin cow and bull calf from a Crossmaglen producer.

In calf cows sold to £1900 for a Charolais cow from a Moira farmer.

The same owner received £1680 for in calf Limousin cow.