Heifers selling to £1800 at penultimate sale of suckled calves at Omagh Mart
The penultimate sale of suckled calves saw less numbers, but no less demand with prices hitting close to £5 per kilo.
Bull/bullock calves
F Clarke, Drumlea 380k £1840; 330k £1480; 500k £2000, N Daly, Omagh 350k £1700; 370k £1750; 410k £1920, Martin Mullan, Mullaslin 315k £1500; 345k £1560, William Evans, Lack 325k £1520; 320k £1440; 330k £1470, W Cousins, Botera 335k £1560; 290k £1410, Marl Aiken, Drumquin 320k £1440, L McLaughlin, Dooish 400k £1800, E Tracey, Mountfield 345k £1540, R Kerr, Drumquin 320k £1420; 290k £1430, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle 420k £1800, Barry Mullan, Mullaslin 415k £1760; 405k £1640, P Hawkes, Omagh 410k £1730, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 405k £1700; 440k £1730; 445k £1670, G McNulty, Newtownstewart 500k £2000, B McClean, Carrickmore 275k £1310, T McAleer, Drumquin 225k £1000 and Abbie Lecky, Castlederg 525k £1850; 570k £1850.
Heifers
S F Laird, Ardstraw 410k £1790; 425k £1800; 490k £1940; 485k £1780, S McGrath, Killeter 405k £1720; 325k £1500; 290k £1360, M Bradley, Glenhull 345k £1530; 350k £1480, W P Eves, Kesh 315k £1500, N Daly, Omagh 265k £1320; 315k £1350, B Moss, Scraghey 305k £1400 and V Laughlin, Gortin 280k £1370; 310k £1300; 365k £1450.
