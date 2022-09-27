Heifers selling to £1830 at Newtownstewart

Fat cows to £1660 and 226ppk.

Bullocks selling to £1620 and 277ppk.

Fat cows: T R Crawford Droit 725kgs £223; W D Millar Glenock 760kgs £218, 715kgs £183, M Hollywood Drumlea 585kgs £226, 845kgs £191; 780kgs £174; R Sproule Castlederg 705kgs £206; D McPhillemy Castlederg 710kgs £194. A Castlederg farmer 720kgs £181 and R H J Wilson Dungiven 575kgs £163, 700kgs £154, 685kgs £152.

Fries cows: H Kee Strabane 635kgs £149, 650kgs £145, 700kgs £139.

Other cows sold from £106 up.

Heifer prices: Michael Hollywood Drumlea 740kgs £1830 (1090 over) B Blee Donemana 600kgs £1560, 570kgs £1310, 580kgs £1300; B McGlinchey Omagh 615kgs £1560, 550kgs £1365, 605kgs £1285, 590kgs £1245; T R Crawford Droit 595kgs £1540, 585kgs £1520, 560kgs £1440 and £1410, 455kgs £1150; G S Farms Strabane 620kgs £1465, 540kgs £1255, 530kgs £1195; R Sproule Castlederg 570kgs £1335, 475kgs £1080; T Semple Castlederg 670kgs £1450, 600kgs £1330; D Monteith Newtownstewart 760kgs £1450; D G Britton Donemana 510kgs £1320 and £1250, 495kgs £1165, 435kgs £1110, 445kgs £1235; J R Cooke Killaloo 450kgs £1125, 420kgs £1015; S Devine Donemana 515kgs £1125, 495kgs £1065, 445kgs £930 and £880. Wm Ballantine Glenhull 480kgs £1070 and £1055; B McKay Sion Mills 415kgs £1005, 395kgs £990, 435kgs £985, 410kgs £970 and Ms B Shields Castlederg 490kgs £970.

Other heifers sold from £490 up.

Bullock and bull prices: T R Crawford Droit 670kgs £1620; A J Beattie Newtownstewart 780kgs £1605; D J Beattie Crowhill 585kgs £1445, 555kgs £1150, 500kgs £1135, £1110 and £1080, 455kgs £1085, 470kgs £1075; D G Britton Donemana 620kgs £1340, 510kgs £1320, 445kgs £1235; G S Farms Strabane 530kgs £1275, 510kgs £1200, 520kgs £1190; R F Cummings Strabane 600kgs £1255, 530kgs £1140; S D Millar Newtownstewart 580kgs £1340. Wm Ballantine Glenhull 550kgs £1185, 510kgs £1105, 460kgs £1045; D McPhillemy Castlederg 495kgs £1085, 470kgs £1070, 450kgs £985; D Stewart Castlederg 480kgs £1050 and T Semple Castlederg 500kgs £1020.

A full yard of sheep on offer saw lambs selling to £114 and fat ewes to £148.

Sample prices: A Gortin farmer 25.50kgs £114 and £108.50; D Dunbar 27kgs £114; C McCrory 26kgs £113.50; C McAskie 25.50 £113; D McIlwaine 24kgs £113; B McKane 25.50kgs £113; P Keenan 25kgs £112 and 24.50kgs £107.50; M McCanny 24.50kgs £112; D Lecky 25kgs £111.50; S McKane 24.50kgs £111; C Muldoon 25kgs £110; V Shortt 24kgs £110 and 24.50kgs £108.50; G McFarland 24kgs £109.50; D McNamee 24kgs £107; C McAnulla 26kgs £106.50 and 24.50kgs £102; W H Cather 24kgs £106; R Henry 25kgs £106; W D Millar 23.50kgs £105; W D Noble 23.50kgs £105 and 20.50kgs £87; A Gallagher 24kgs £105; Wm Elkin 23kgs £104; C McCullagh 23.50kgs £104; K McNamee 22kgs £103; W T Stronge 23kgs £102.50; S Dennison 23kgs £101.50; J McCormack 23kgs £100.50; M Robinson 22.50kgs £99 and B O’Neill 22.50 £98.

A good entry of lighter and store lambs sold from £54 to £97.50.

Fat ewes: D McIlwaine £148; R Walker £130 and £106.