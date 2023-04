Heifers selling to £1895 at Markethill Mart, beef heifers also to £1895

Heifers

150 heifers returned an exceptionally strong demand with good quality forward heifers from £260 to £308 for 616k at £1895 from a Newry farmer followed by £295 for 560k at £1655 from a Crossgar producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beef heifers sold to a top of £293 for 646k at £1895 from a Dungannon farmer.

Livestock Markets

The same owner received £284 for 684k at £1945.

A Ballyward producer received £275 for 690k at £1895.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Middleweight heifers sold to £296 for 360k at £1065 from a Warrenpoint producer followed by £295 for 460k at £1375 from a Bessbrook producer.

A Tandragee farmer received £292 for 490k at £1435.

Forward heifers

Newry farmer 616k £1895 £308.00; Crossgar farmer 562k £1655 £295.00; Keady farmer 590k £1695 £287.00; Dungannon farmer 622k £1785 £287.00; Armagh farmer 562k £1605 £286.00; Tandragee farmer 546k £1515 £278.00; Ballyward farmer 616k £1705 £277.00 and Kilcoo farmer 556k £1525 £274.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beef heifers

Dungannon farmer 646k £1895 £293.00; Dungannon farmer 684k £1945 £284.00 and Ballyward farmer 690k £1895 £275.

Middleweight heifers

Warrenpoint farmer 360k £1065 £296.00; Bessbrook farmer 466k £1375 £295.00; Tandragee farmer 492k £1435 £292.00; Waringstown farmer 364k £1035 £284.00; Tandragee farmer 500k £1355 £271.00; Warrenpoint farmer 360k £985 £274.00; Kilcoo farmer 486k £1305 £269.00; Derrynoose farmer 464k £1245 £268.00; Glenanne farmer 496k £1325 £267.00 and Derrynoose farmer 420k £1115 £266.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks

190 bullocks sold in easily the best trade this year.

Beef bullocks sold to £308 for 740k at £2295 from an Armagh farmer followed by £303 for 700k at £2135 from a Newry farmer.

Top price of £2495 was paid for 846k £295 from an Armagh farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to £2385 for 840k £282 from a Richhill producer.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £324 for 514k at £1665 from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £322 for 570k at £1835.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £270 to £346 for 406k at £1405 from a Belleek farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The same owner received £338 for 416k at £1405 and £329 for 446k at £1465.

Forward Friesian bullocks from £200 to £239 for 526k at £1255 followed by £233 for 586k at £1365 from a Tynan farmer.

Lighter Friesian bullocks sold to £247 for 470k at £1165 from a Lisburn farmer.

Main demand from £200 to £234 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beef bullocks

Armagh farmer 744k £2295 £308.00; Newry farmer 704k £2135 £303.00; Armagh farmer 846k £2495 £295.00; Armagh farmer 816k £2295 £281.00; Newry farmer 674k £1895 £281.00 and Armagh farmer 784k £2195 £280.

Forward bullocks

Kilkeel farmer 514k £1665 £324.00; Kilkeel farmer 570k £1835 £322.00; Kilkeel farmer 526k £1655 £315.00; Kilkeel farmer 516k £1595 £309.00; Leitrim farmer 534k £1635 £306.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 584k £1785 £306.00; Leitrim farmer 552k £1675 £303.00; Leitrim farmer 548k £1655 £302.00 and Leitrim farmer 554k £1655 £299.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Middleweight bullocks

Belleek farmer 406k £1405 £346.00; Belleek farmer 416k £1405 £338.00; Belleek farmer 446k £1465 £329.00; Kilkeel farmer 416k £1355 £326.00; Belleek farmer 434k £1385 £319.00; Belleek farmer 408k £1275 £313.00; Kilkeel farmer 486k £1475 £304.00; Belfast farmer 416k £1225 £295.00; Kilkeel farmer 484k £1405 £290.00 and Glenanne farmer 496k £1425 £287.

Forward Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 526k £1255 £239.00; Tynan farmer 586k £1365 £233.00; Tynan farmer 640k £1455 £227.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 552k £1225 £222.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 526k £1095 £208.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Middleweight Friesian bullocks

Lisburn farmer 472k £1165 £247.00; Lisburn farmer 490k £1145 £234.00; Armagh farmer 426k £995 £234.00; Belfast farmer 468k £1045 £223.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 496k £1055 £213.00 and Belfast farmer 426k £905 £213.

Weanlings

280 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand with prices at the highest level yet seen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Light male weanlings sold to £383 for 222k at £850 from a Portadown farmer followed by £375 for 248k at £930 from a Glenanne farmer.

A Hilltown farmer received £373 for 298k at £1110.

Top price for light males £1200 for 330k £364 from a Crossgar farmer.

Stronger males sold from £319 for 452k at £1440 from an Armagh farmer followed by £311 for 454k at £1410 from a Dromara producer. Main demand from £260 to £307.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Light heifer weanlings sold to £351 for 342k at £1200 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

The same owner received £341 for 346k at £1180.

All good quality light heifers sold from £280 to £336 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifer weanlings sold from £310 for 426k at £1320 from an Armagh farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The same owner received £304 for 414k at £1260.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 452k £1440 £319.00; Dromara farmer 454k £1410 £311.00; Lurgan farmer 446k £1370 £307.00; Lurgan farmer 416k £1260 £303.00; Loughbrickland farmer 420k £1190 £283.00; Donaghcloney farmer 436k £1190 £273.00; Loughbrickland farmer 418k £1140 £273.00 and Newry farmer 432k £1120 £259.

Light male weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portadown farmer 222k £850 £383.00; Glenanne farmer 248k £930 £375.00; Hilltown farmer 298k £1110 £373.00; Crossgar farmer 330k £1200 £364.00; Glenanne farmer 252k £910 £361.00; Kilkeel farmer 248k £850 £343.00; Hilltown farmer 340k £1160 £341.00; Kilkeel farmer 350k £1190 £340.0; Kilkeel farmer 314k £1040 £331.00 and Armagh farmer 364k £1200 £330.

Strong heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 426k £1320 £310.00; Armagh farmer 414k £1260 £304.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 416k £1180 £284.00; Armagh farmer 422k £1170 £277.00; Armagh farmer 510k £1390 £273.00; Keady farmer 504k £1290 £256.00 and Armagh farmer 402k £1020 £254.

Light heifer weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newtownhamilton farmer 342k £1200 £351.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 346k £1180 £341.00; Armagh farmer 342k £1150 £336.00; Newry farmer 338k £1130 £334.00; Newry farmer 306k £1010 £330.00; Lurgan farmer 386k £1270 £329.00; Lurgan farmer 368k £1210 £329.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 278k £900 £324.00; Hilltown farmer 372k £1190 £320.00 and Glenanne farmer 310k £990 £319.

A large entry of 60 lots in the suckler ring sold in a very firm demand with outfits selling to £2620 for a Simmental heifer and heifer calf from a Newry farmer.

The same owner received £2500, £2460 and £2160 for cows with calves at foot.

A Newtownhamilton farmer received £1900 for a blue cow and bull calf.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In calf cows sold at £1580 paid twice, £1510 and £1440 from a Dromara farmer.