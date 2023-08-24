Heifers sold to £1900 730kg Aberdeen Angus (260.00).

Fat cows peaked at £1830 for a 775kg Limousin (236.00).

Dropped calves sold to £360 for a Charolais bull and heifer calves to £365 Limousin.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows topped at £1440 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot; Weanling sold to £1040 for 410kg Limousin steer (252.00).

While weanling heifers peaked at £990 395kg Charolais (251.00).

Steers

Steers price hit a height of £1995 for a 805kg Limousin (248.00) presented by K McKenna, £1810 670kg Charolais (270.00), £1700 635kg Shorthorn beef (268.00), £1680 645kg Limousin (261.00), £1670 640kg Limousin (261.00); M Courtney £1970 650kg Limousin (303.00); C Maxwell £1700 635kg Charolais (268.00); D Cush £1670 590kg Charolais (283.00), £1550 565kg Limousin (274.00); P O’Neill £1540 575kg Limousin (268.00), £1430 505kg Limousin (283.00), £1330 475kg Aberdeen Angus (280.00); I Hardy £1510 540kg Limousin (280.00), £1450 555kg Charolais (261.00) and D and R Moffett £1130 420kg Simmental (260.00), £1040 365kg Aberdeen Angus (285.00).

Heifers

Heifers cleared to £1900 730kg Aberdeen Angus (260.00) presented by M Courtney; E Gillespie £1760 640kg Limousin (275.00), £1740 590kg Limousin (295.00), £1570 610kg Limousin (257.00); J Colhoun £1540 580kg Limousin (265.00), £1520 630kg Limousin (241.00); P D N Farms £1500 495kg Limousin (303.00), £1250 485kg Aberdeen Angus (253.00) and T Boden £1400 480kg Charolais (292.00), £1300 535kg Charolais (243.00), £1250 520kg Charolais (240.00), £1210 480kg Charolais (252.00), £1180 490kg Charolais (241.00), £1110 455kg Charolais (244.00).

Fat cows sold to £1830 for a 775kg Limousin (236.00) presented by M Courtney, £1410 665kg Limousin (212.00); M McCrory £1620 645kg Simmental (251.00); M Quinn £1390 700kg Limousin (199.00), £1265 645kg Charolais (196.00), £1050 600kg Limousin (175.00); D Bell £1370 705kg Limousin (194.00); A and E Ferguson £1360 675kg Simmental (202.00); W and J Bryson £1120 500kg Limousin (224.00) and S Montgomery £900 645kg Friesian (140.00), £730 500kg Friesian (146.00).

Fat bulls sold to £1970 for a 905kg Hereford (218.00) presented by J Colhoun.

Dropped calves

A larger entry of calves saw bull calves sell to £350 for a Charolais presented by W and J Bryson; a Portadown producer £325 x 3 Hereford bulls; J Ewing £260 Limousin bull; S Lynch £230 Belgian Blue bull and Friesian bulls sold to a £10.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £365 for a Limousin presented by W and J Bryson, £315 Charolais heifer; T Quinn £305 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer; a Sixmilecross producer £275 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; B McCloskey £260 Limousin heifer and C Warnock £200 Simmental heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1440 for a Charolais heifer with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by G Boden, £1400 Charolais heifer and Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings