Heifers selling to £2,050 for a 690kgs Limousin at Armoy Mart
The inclement weather and road conditions kept the entry to 140 head on Monday last with a lot of new customers eager for stock.
Trade was fantastic and many more cattle could have been sold at sharp prices.
Steers £1,640 for 605kgs Fleckvieh bullock.
Leading prices
Heifers
B McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 690kgs £2,050. Charles Battersby, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 640kgs £1,520, 560kgs £1,240. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, Shorthorn, 590kgs £1,390, 550kgs £1,380, 540kgs £1,350, 500kgs £1,150, 520kgs £1,280, 500kgs £1,140. John McConaghy, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,380, 560kgs £1,210, 490kgs £1,080, 550kgs £1,190, 550kgs £1,210, 460kgs £1,100. Warwick Farms, Ballymena, Limousin, 530kgs £1,310, 490kgs £1,320, 520kgs £1,290, 510kgs £1,280, 500kgs £1,220, 480kgs £1,150, 500kgs £1,140, 500kgs £1,200. J Christie and Son, Ballintoy, Limousin, 520kgs £1,160, 405kgs £920, 610kgs £1,300. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 280kgs £840, 300kgs £840, 280kgs £700, 330kgs £800. Ray Christie, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 510kgs £1,200, 590kgs £1,350, 450kgs £980. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 370kgs £770, 410kgs £870, 370kgs £790. Ian Duncan, Ballycastle, Shorthorn, 400kgs £910, 400kgs £960, 350kgs £870.
Steers
Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Friesian, 610kgs £1,400, 630kgs £1,540, 700kgs £1,530, 705kgs £1,500. George Baker, Armoy, Fleckvieh, 740kgs £1,620, 640kgs £1,530, 690kgs £1,640, 570kgs £1,300. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Limousin, 500kgs £1,200. B McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 390kgs £920, 380kgs £1,020, 360kgs £1,010. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 590kgs £1,440, 660kgs £1,480, 580kgs 31,280. Sam Glass, Ballycastle, Holstein, 740kgs £1,480, 590kgs £1,310, 660kgs £1,560, 670kgs £1,310, 600kgs £1,290, 610kgs £1,350, 615kgs £1,360, 680kgs £1,440, 650kgs £1,460, 700kgs £1,400, 670kgs £1,400. Jas Heaney, Bushmills, Friesian, 700kgs £1,450. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 390kgs £1,050, 390kgs £1,030. Martin Delargy, Cushendall, Friesian, 540kgs £1,080, 540kgs £1,010, 540kgs £1,020. Colin Moody, Bushmills, Holstein, 580kgs £1,270, 510kgs £1,040, 540kgs £1,130. Gerard McIlroy, Ballycastle, Friesian, 600kgs £1,260. John McConaghy, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,400, 540kgs £1,200, 480kgs £1,080, 655kgs £1,600, 540kgs £1,200, 570kgs £1,300. Brian McCloskey, Loughguile, Friesian, 560kgs £1,210, 550kgs £1,210, 550kgs £1,200, 560kgs £1,090. Marcus Adams, Cloughmills, Friesian, 500kgs £1,020. Jas Heaney, Bushmills, Holstein, 700kgs £1,450.
Fat cows sold to £1,200 paid for a 620kgs Limousin cow.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.