Heavy weight bullocks sold to 302ppk for a 616kg Limousin at £1860.

Lighter weight bullocks sold to 319ppk for a 486kg Charolais at £1550

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Ednerny producer 442kg Limousin at £1260, 506kg Limousin at £1480, 484kg Charolais at £1390; Macken producer 514kg Limousin at £1510, 480kg Limousin at £1360 474kg Charolais at £1400; Boho producer 426kg Limousin at £1320, 444kgkg Limousin at £1320, Letterbreen producer 496kg Charolais at £1350, 500kg Charolais at £1380, 464kg Limousin at £1190; Garrison producer 510kg Charolais at £1550, 492kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400; Tempo producer 542kg Charolais at £1550, 628kg Charolais at £1670, 620kg Charolais at £1740, 486kg Charolais at £1550; Derrylin producer 604lk Limousin at £1720, 616kg Limousin at £1780, 654kg Limousin at £1790, 562kg Limousin at £1690, 612kg Limousin at £1680, 596kg Limousin at £1740; Derrygonnelly producer 506kg Charolais at £1540; Newtownbutler producer 378kg Aberdeen Angus at £1000; Irvinestown producer 506kg Limousin at £1450, 536kg Limousin at £1350; Rosslea producer 666kg Charolais at £1690, 638kg Charolais at £1700; Letterbreen producer 474kg Charolais at £1400; Derrygonnelly producer 596kg Charolais at £1620, 570kg Charolais at £1350, 60’kg Charolais at £1640, 646kg at £1790, 610kg Charolais at £1620; Derrylin producer 442kg Charolais at £1300, 448kg Charolais at £1250, 440kg Charolais at £1200; Maguiresbridge producer 666kg Irish Moilie at £1860; Springfeld producer 538kg Charolais at £1480, 636kg Charolais at £1680; Ballinamallard producer 576kg Limousin at £1380, 554kg Limousin at £1500, 484kg Charolais at £1130, 566kg Charolais at £1230, 504kg Charolais at £1200; Derrygonnelly producer 450kg Friesian bull at £910, 468kg Friesian bull at £890, 430kg Holstein bull at £790, 472kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £930 and Newtownbutler producer 510kg Charolais at £1360, 528kg Aberdeen Angus at £1180.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1400 for a Limousin 462kg.

Heifers sold from £600 to £1270 for a Charolais 421kg.

Ruling prices

Newtownbutler producer 311kg Charolais bull at £1000, 358kg Charolais bull at £1090, 388kg Charolais bull at £1180, 349kg Charolais bull at £1150; Rosslea producer 391kg Charolais bull at £1130, 317kg Charolais bull at £1040, 345kg Charolais bull at £1070; Magheraveely producer 321kg Charolais bull at £1060, 349kg Charolais bull at £1150, 371kg Charolais bull at £1120, 360kg Charolais bull at £1180; Garrison producer 328kg Limousin steer at £930, 373kg Limousin steer at £1190, 302kg heifer at £880, 365kg Charolais heifer at £950, 301kg Charolais heifer at £840; Fivemiletown producer 318kg Charolais heifer at £910, 268kg Charolais heifer at £690, 293kg Charolais steer at £970; Kesh producer 242kg Charolais bull at £800, 358kg Limousin steer at £1070, 219kg Limousin Friesian at £580, 380kg Charolais bull at £1180, 346kg Charolais bull at £1070; Derrylin producer 286kg Charolais bull at £1000, 317kg Charolais bull at £1040, 297kg Charolais bull at £1030, 296kg Charolais bull at £1040; Enniskillen producer 265kg Charolais bull at £880, 305kg Limousin heifer at £830, 367kg Charolais steer at £1210 and Tempo producer 425kg Charolais bull at £1240, 311kg Charolais heifer at £880, 346kg Charolais heifer at £950, 333kg Charolais heifer at £990, 341kg Limousin heifer at £900.

Heifers

Heifers to £2080 at Enniskillen.

A superb trade was experienced this week with beef lots selling to 298ppk paid for a 665kg Charolais at £1980 and to a top of at £2080.

Medium weights to 313ppk paid for a 466kg Charolais at £1460.

While light weights from 2410-315ppk paid for a 370kg Charolais at £1170.

Maguiesbridge producer Charolais 706kg at £2080, Charolais 610kg at £1770; Enniskillen producer Charolais 750kg at £2070, Charolais 246kg at £2070, Charolais 665kg at £1980, Charolais 630kg at £1870, Charolais 610kg at £1770; Lisnaskea producer Charolais 574kg at £1700, Charolais 588kg at £1670, Charolais 610kg at £1670, Charolais 620kg at £1640; Derrylin producer Charolais 640kg at £1810, Charolais 600kg at £1600, Charolais 410kg at £1240, Charolais 370kg at £1170; Kesh producer Charolais 630kg at £1610, Charolais 550kg at £1570, Charolais 466kg at £1460 and Florencecourt producer Charolais 375kg at £1130.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold from at £220 to at £400 for a Charolais and heifer calves to at £330 for a Belgian Blue.

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £400, Charolais bull at £340; Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer at £330, Belgian Blue heifer at £300; Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue bull at £250, Belgian Blue bull at £275; Maguiresbridge producer Belgian Blue heifer at £265, Belgian Blue heifer at £245; Belgian Blue bull at £280, Belgian Blue heifer at £270; Letterbreen producer Limousin heifer at £200 and Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £235, Belgian Blue bull at £365, Simmental bull at £320.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 250ppk paid for a 644kg Charolais at £1610 and to a top of at £1180, lighter lots sold to 225ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £1400.

Fat bulls to 211ppk paid for a 890kg Limousin at £1880.

