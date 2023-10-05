Heifers selling to £2128 for a 800kg Charolais at Saintfield Mart
Fat cattle: 140 fats sold to £2158 for a 830kg Aberdeen Angus bullock, £260 per 100kg. Heifers sold to £2128 for a 800kg Charolais, £266 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Moneyrea producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 830kg £260 £2158, 720kg £250 £1800, Downpatrick producer Charolais heifers 800kg £266 £2128, 730kg £270 £1971, 720kg £264 £1900, 720kg £260 £1872, 670kg £279 £1870, 670kg £260 £1742, Limousin heifers 620kg £270 £1675, 630kg £256 £1612, 640kg £250 £1600, 630kg £240 £1512, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1100kg £164 £1804, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 670kg £258 £1728, 640kg £250 £1600, 610kg £246 £1500, Saintfield producer Hereford bullock 750kg £227 £1702, Lisburn producer Limousin bull 970kg £172 £1668, Castlewellan producer Limousin cow 810kg £192 £1555, Belfast producer Limousin cow 820kg £184 £1508, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 710kg £206 £1462, 660kg £219 £1445, 730kg £181 £1321, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus cows 810kg £180 £1458, 770kg £187 £1439, 740kg £188 £1391, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 640kg £224 £1433, 710kg £196 £1385, 690kg £191 £1317, Ballynahinch producer Friesian bullocks 640kg £205 £1312, 640kg £190 £1216, Downpatrick producer Friesian cow 720kg £169 £1216, Dromara producer Friesian cows 780kg £150 £1170, 800kg £145 £1160, 670kg £166 £1112, 770kg £139 £1070, 710kg £147 £1043.
Bullocks: 190 sold to a flying trade. Top price of £1900 for a 800kg Fleckvieh (240ppk). Lighter sorts sold to £3.30p per kg - 480kg £1580 for a Charolais.
Leading prices: Belfast producer Fleckviehs 800kg £1900, 700kg £1700, 710kg £1700, 630kg £1620, 640kg £1610, Killinchy producer Belgian Blues 800kg £1760, 720kg £1720, 660kg £1710, 700kg £1700, Downpatrick producer Limousins 620kg £1700, 570kg £1620, 530kg £1600, 470kg £1580, 480kg £1580, 490kg £1580, 500kg £1580, 520kg £1570, 500kg £1560, 490kg £1520, 500kg £1520, 470kg £1500, 490kg £1500, 500kg £1460, Lisburn producer Charolais 530kg £1660, 540kg £1660, 600kg £1640, 600kg £1600, 500kg £1560, 490kg £1470, Lisburn producer Charolais 590kg £1630, 590kg £1610, 600kg £1610, Hillsborough producer Charolais 500kg £1600, 520kg £1590, 480kg £1580, 510kg £1570, 530kg £1570, 470kg £1540, 490kg £1500, 460kg £1480, 450kg £1470, 460kg £1470, 440kg £1440, 450kg £1360, 420kg £1340, 430kg £1340, 400kg £1320, Killinchy producer Limousins 500kg £1590, 470kg £1510, 450kg £1460, Portadown producer Charolais 470kg £1560, 490kg £1560, 490kg £1520, 490kg £1510, 520kg £1510, 470kg £1500, 420kg £1350, 400kg £1270, Castlewellan producer Charolais 450kg £1480, 460kg £1480, 460kg £1470, 470kg £1460, 450kg £1460, 470kg £1420, 460kg £1400, 390kg £1290, Kilkeel producer Charolais 430kg £1370, 410kg £1320, 400kg £1300, 400kg £1280.
Heifers: 130 sold to £1410 for a 450kg Charolais (314ppk).
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Charolais 450kg £1410, 480kg £1380, 460kg £1360, 400kg £1180, Ballygowan producer Limousins 490kg £1280, 480kg £1250, Ballynahinch producer Simmentals 500kg £1260, 500kg £1250, 470kg 31180, 450kg £1150, 400kg £1110, 400kg £1100, Lisburn producer Belgian Blue 450kg £1240, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1220, 470kg £1190 and Downpatrick producer Limousins 470kg £1190, 450kg £1160, 430kg £1130.
Suckled calves: 95 sold to £1410 for a 470kg Charolais heifer calf (300ppk). Bullock calves sold to £1330 for a 400kg Limousin (333ppk).
Leading prices: Dromore producer heifers Charolais 470kg £1410, Limousins 470kg £1300, 460kg £1230, 420kg £1130, Saintfield producer Limousins 400kg £1330, 400kg £1290, 430kg £1250, 370kg £1220, 370kg £1210, 370kg £1190, 350kg £1000 and Portaferry producer Charolais bullocks 330kg £1270, 350kg £1230, 390kg £1150, 370kg £1110, 300kg £1030, 320kg £1000, 300kg £970, 320kg £970.
Calf ring - topped at £510 for a Belgian Blue heifer.
Leading prices: Donaghadee producer Belgian Blue heifers £510, £505, £470 and Newtownards producer Hereford bulls £330, £310, Holstein bulls £260, £225, £220, £185.