Heifers selling to £2160 at Hilltown Mart

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart saw fat ewes sell to £238 and fat lambs to £164.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat ewes: Mayobridge farmer £238 and £222, Attical farmer £183, Mayobridge farmer £180 and £178, Ballyward farmer £162, Katesbridge farmer £144, Newry farmer £142, Cabra farmer £138 and Rathfriland farmer £126.

Fat lambs: Castlewellan farmer £164 for 28kg (586ppk), Cabra farmer £157 for 25kg (633pp), Cabra farmer £152 for 24kg (633ppk), Rathfriland farmer £150 for 24.5kg (612ppk), Mayobridge farmer £150 for 25kg (600ppk), Hilltown farmer £147 for 24.5kg (600ppk), Cabra farmer £142 for 21.5kg (660ppk), Hilltown farmer £140 for 21.6kg (648ppk), Cabra farmer £139 for 23kg (604ppk), Cabra farmer £137 for 20.7kg (662ppk), Rathfriland farmer £136.50 for 21.5kg (635ppk), Hilltown farmer £136 for 22kg (618ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £135 for 21.3kg (634ppk),

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £135 for 19.5kg (689ppk), Leitrim farmer £134 for 19.5kg (687ppk), Downpatrick farmer £133 for 19.6kg (678ppk), Ballyward farmer £130 for 19.3kg (674ppk), Mayobridge farmer £130 for 17.9kg (726ppk), Kilkeel farmer £123 for 17.3kg (711ppk), Kilcoo farmer £120 for 19.8kg (606ppk), Cabra farmer £120 for 17.7kg (678ppk), Mayobridge farmer £117 for 17.5kg (668ppk), Newry farmer £114 for 14.5kg (786ppk), Newry farmer £112 for 16.3kg (687ppk), Mayobridge farmer £111 for 16kg (694ppk), Mayobridge farmer £110 for 16kg (687ppk), Cabra farmer £108 for 15kg (720ppk), Kilkeel farmer £107 for 15kg (713ppk), Mayobridge farmer £104 for 15.6kg (668ppk) and Killowen farmer £91 for 13.5kg (674ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A good entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 14th December saw springers sell to £2180 fat cows sell to £2100, heifers to £2160 and bullocks to £1950.

Fat cows: Castlewellan farmer £2100 for 850kg (247ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2090 for 734kg (285ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2090 for 850kg (245ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2060 for 776kg (265ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2050 for 826kg (248ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1920 for 780kg (246ppk), Hilltown farmer £1760 for 696kg (253ppk), Lisburn farmer £1690 for 632kg (267ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1610 for 646kg (249ppk) and Lisburn farmer £1600 for 580kg (276ppk).

Springers: Hilltown farmer £2180, £1750, £1720, £1700, £1650 and £1600. Rostrevor farmer £2050, £2010, £1910, £1900 and £1800.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1700 for 306kg (556ppk), Hilltown farmer £1550 for 456kg (340ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1460 for 428kg (341ppk) and £1360 for 408kg (333ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1350 for 406kg (332ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1220 for 394kg (309ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £1200 for 394kg (304ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1150 for 304kg (378ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1000 for 262kg (382ppk) and £960 for 270kg (355ppk), Kilkeel farmer £870 for 262kg (332ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £810 for 258kg (314ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £1560 for 458kg (341ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1460 for 410kg (356ppk) and £1440 for 394kg (365ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1400 for 442kg (317ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1350 for 372kg (363ppk), Hilltown farmer £1320 for 428kg (308ppk), £1210 for 396kg (306ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1190 for 328kg (363ppk), Hilltown farmer £1180 for 390kg (303ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £1160 for 378kg (307ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 326kg (337ppk), Kilcoo farmer £970 for 292kg (332ppk) and £960 for 254kg (378ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £910 for 222kg (410ppk).

Heifers: Rathfriland farmer £2160 for 516kg (419ppk), £1990 for 506kg (393ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1960 for 590kg (332ppk) and £1590 for 498kg (319ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1580 for 502kg (315ppk) and £1570 for 494kg (318ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1520 for 524kg (290ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1480 for 452kg (327ppk) and £1370 for 434kg (316ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £1200 for 392kg (306ppk) and £1110 for 364kg (305ppk).

Bullocks: Castlewellan farmer £1950 for 722kg (270ppk), Cabra farmer £1910 for 628kg (304ppk) and £1840 for 608kg (303ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1460 for 460kg (317ppk), Bryansford farmer £1400 for 442kg (317ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1320 for 442kg (298ppk), Bryansford farmer £1310 for 440kg (297ppk) and Bryansford farmer £1150 for 384kg (299ppk).