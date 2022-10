Heifers selling to £2,450 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,590 at £3.52 per kg for a 452kg Limousin and to a top of £3.59 per kilo for a 354kg Limousin at £1,270.

Heifers sold to an outstanding top price of £2,450 at £7.85 per kg for a 312kg Limousin.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Swatragh Mart

Sample prices

Bullocks

Garvagh producer; Limousin, 354kg at £1,270 = 3.59p; Limousin, 392kg at £1,380 = 3.52p; Limousin, 334kg at £1,040 = 3.11p; Limousin, 314kg at £900 = 2.87p; Limousin, 374kg at £1,230 = 3.29p; Newbuildings producer; Limousin, 314kg at £1,000 = 3.18p; Limousin, 394kg at £1,000 = 2.54p; Charolais, 362kg at £830 = 2.29p; Limousin, 332kg at £760 = 2.29p; Limousin, 392kg at £1,160 = 2.96p; Limousin, 384kg at £900 = 2.34p; Limousin, 376kg at £1,010 = 2.69p; Limousin, 374kg at £1,000 = 2.67p; Limousin, 386kg at £850 = 2.20p; Draperstown producer; Limousin, 270kg at £690 = 2.56p; Limousin, 422kg at £980 = 2.32p; Limousin, 364kg at £810 = 2.23p; Limousin, 404kg at £910 = 2.25p; Limousin, 280kg at £680 = 2.43p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 552kg at £1,480 = 2.68p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 318kg at £930 = 2.92p; Limousin, 270kg at £810 = 3.00p; Limousin, 384kg at £1,230 = 3.20p; Limousin, 308kg at £900 = 2.92p; Limousin, 378kg at £1,090 = 2.88p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 274kg at £740 = 2.70p; Limousin, 268kg at £800 = 2.99p; Limousin, 194kg at £620 = 3.20p; Limousin, 328kg at £770 = 2.35p; Limousin, 260kg at £740 = 2.85p; Limousin, 354kg at £860 = 2.43p; Limousin, 306kg at £820 = 2.68p; Limousin, 310kg at £840 = 2.71p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 320kg at £810 = 2.53p; Charolais, 344kg at £920 = 2.67p; Plumbridge producer; Charolais, 392kg at £1,200 = 3.06p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,150 = 2.56p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,320 = 3.16p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,310 = 2.87p; Charolais, 448kg at £1,360 = 3.04p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,400 = 3.07p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,340 = 3.19p; Limousin, 452kg at £1,590 = 3.52p; Strabane producer; Charolais, 418kg at £1,300 = 3.11p; Limousin, 446kg at £1,340 = 3.00p; Aberdeen Angus, 474kg at £1,340 = 2.83p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 424kg at £960 = 2.26p; Limousin, 336kg at £860 = 2.56p; Limousin, 326kg at £670 = 2.06p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 398kg at £1,000 = 2.51p; Limousin, 298kg at £700 = 2.35p; Limousin, 316kg at £850 = 2.69p; Limousin, 284kg at £690 = 2.43p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 330kg at £780 = 2.36p; Limousin, 366kg at £890 = 2.43p; Limousin, 292kg at £700 = 2.40p; Limousin, 306kg at £770 = 2.52p; Limousin, 344kg at £890 = 2.59p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 374kg at £1,010 = 2.70p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 498kg at £1,290 = 2.59p; Charolais, 518kg at £1,330 = 2.57p; Charolais, 584kg at £1,350 = 2.31p; Charolais, 570kg at £1,420 = 2.49p; Charolais, 584kg at £1,360 = 2.33p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 360kg at £970 = 2.69p, Limousin, 340kg at £820 = 2.41p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 484kg at £1,140 = 2.36p; Limousin, 504kg at £1,200 = 2.38p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 416kg at £1,210 = 2.91p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 408kg at £870 = 2.13p; Crumlin producer; Simmental, 356kg at £780 = 2.19p; Nutts Corner producer; Hereford, 404kg at £1,350 = 3.35p; Charolais, 354kg at £890 = 2.51p; Limousin, 362kg at £900 = 2.49p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 392kg at £1,090 = 2.78p; Limousin, 298kg at £860 = 2.89p; Limousin, 314kg at £700 = 2.23p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 506kg at £1,230 = 2.43p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,300 = 2.74p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 458kg at £1,330 = 2.90p; Limousin, 500kg at £1,350 = 2.70p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 456kg at £1,380 = 3.03p; Limousin, 448kg at £1,360 = 3.04p; Belgian Blue, 478kg at £1,350 = 2.82p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 342kg at £810 = 2.37p; Limousin, 310kg at £840 = 2.71p; Limousin, 276kg at £720 = 2.61p; Limousin, 304kg at £810 = 2.66p; Limousin, 312kg at £790 = 2.53p; Eglinton producer; Limousin, 344kg at £930 = 2.70p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,200 = 2.71p; Limousin, 420kg at £1,020 = 2.43p; Limousin, 388kg at £990 = 2.55p; Limousin, 394kg at £920 = 2.34p; Limousin, 364kg at £1,100 = 3.02p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 288kg at £730 = 2.53p; Limousin, 368kg at £770 = 2.09p; Aberdeen Angus, 344kg at £620 = 1.80p; Limousin, 314kg at £630 = 2.01p; Swatragh producer; Irish Moile, 404kg at £810 = 2.00p; Crumlin producer; Charolais, 322kg at £620 = 1.93p; Limousin, 304kg at £800 = 2.63p; Limousin, 298kg at £600 = 2.01p; Limousin, 252kg at £640 = 2.54p, Plumbridge producer; Simmental, 288kg at £650 = 2.26p; Simmental, 272kg at £710 = 2.61p; Simmental, 232kg at £550 = 2.37p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 572kg at £1,390 = 2.43p; Aberdeen Angus, 640kg at £1,380 = 2.16p; Limousin, 548kg at £1,310 = 2.39p; Limousin, 504kg at £1,200 = 2.38p; Limousin, 514kg at £1,200 = 2.33p; Charolais, 580kg at £1,430 = 2.47p; Limousin, 586kg at £1,360 = 2.32p; Limousin, 594kg at £1,400 = 2.36p; Charolais, 574kg at £1,280 = 2.23p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 374kg at £1,100 = 2.94p; Limousin, 456kg at £1,040 = 2.28p; Limousin, 430kg at £1,090 = 2.53p; Cookstown producer; Simmental, 342kg at £930 = 2.72p; Simmental, 330kg at £950 = 2.88p; Simmental, 332kg at £740 = 2.23p; Simmental, 384kg at £770 = 2.01p; Simmental, 404kg at £970 = 2.40p; Simmental, 342kg at £910 = 2.66p; Simmental, 386kg at £760 = 1.97p and Cookstown producer; Limousin, 430kg at £1,060 = 2.47p.

Heifers

Advertisement

Eglinton producer; Limousin, 312kg at £2,450 = 7.85p; Limousin, 396kg at £870 = 2.20p; Belgian Blue, 406kg at £750 = 1.85p; Limousin, 308kg at £700 = 2.27p; Charolais, 374kg at £800 = 2.14p; Limousin, 344kg at £760 = 2.21p; Limousin, 354kg at £840 = 2.37p; Charolais, 336kg at £760 = 2.26p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 320kg at £1,410 = 4.41p; Limousin, 304kg at £1,180 = 3.88p; Limousin, 302kg at £1,840 = 6.09p; Limousin, 350kg at £1,420 = 4.06p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 332kg at £2,020 = 6.08p; Limousin, 310kg at £780 = 2.52p; Limousin, 398kg at £950 = 2.39p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 458kg at £2,080 = 4.54p; Limousin, 386kg at £740 = 1.92p; Limousin, 460kg at £1,240 = 2.70p; Limousin, 322kg at £750 = 2.33p; Belgian Blue, 338kg at £830 = 2.46p; Limousin, 338kg at £830 = 2.46p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,640 = 3.90p; Newbuildings producer; Limousin, 346kg at £890 = 2.57p; Limousin, 318kg at £770 = 2.42p; Limousin, 328kg at £1,520 = 4.63p; Limousin, 306kg at £870 = 2.84p; Limousin, 356kg at £1,360 = 3.82p; Limousin, 324kg at £1,120 = 3.46p; Draperstown producer; Limousin, 402kg at £1,010 = 2.51p; Draperstown producer; Limousin, 472kg at £960 = 2.03p; Charolais, 528kg at £990 = 1.88p; Charolais, 486kg at £990 = 2.04p; Charolais, 576kg at £1,230 = 2.14p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 300kg at £920 = 3.07p; Simmental, 460kg at £920 = 2.00p; Charolais, 376kg at £910 = 2.42p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 332kg at £900 = 2.71p; Limousin, 216kg at £600 = 2.78p; Limousin, 224kg at £720 = 3.21p; Limousin, 268kg at £660 = 2.46p; Plumbridge producer; Charolais, 274kg at £970 = 3.54p; Limousin, 270kg at £700 = 2.59p; Limousin, 300kg at £770 = 2.57p; Charolais, 336kg at £810 = 2.41p; Charolais, 254kg at £820 = 3.23p; Limousin, 298kg at £780 = 2.62p; Charolais, 294kg at £830 = 2.82p; Limousin, 380kg at £910 = 2.39p; Limousin, 382kg at £1,000 = 2.62p; Limousin, 378kg at £910 =2.41p; Limousin, 380kg at £1,060 = 2.79p; Limousin, 394kg at £1,100 = 2.79p; Limousin, 354kg at £1,040 = 2.94p; Limousin, 364kg at £940 = 2.58p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 404kg at £870 = 2.15p; Limousin, 400kg at £990 = 2.48p, Limousin, 360kg at £930 = 2.58p; Limousin, 526kg at £1,290 = 2.45p; Limousin, 442kg at £990 = 2.24p; Limousin, 422kg at £1,010 = 2.39p; Limousin, 374kg at £920 = 2.46p; Limousin, 392kg at £930 = 2.37p; Limousin, 382kg at £920 = 2.41p; Limousin, 384kg at £910 = 2.37p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,090 = 2.42p; Claudy producer; Hereford, 330kg at £590 = 1.79p; Hereford, 328kg at £730 = 2.23p; Charolais, 336kg at £660 = 1.96p; Hereford, 298kg at £500 = 1.68p; Strabane producer; Charolais, 312kg at £800 = 2.56p; Charolais, 322kg at £880 = 2.73p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 294kg at £700 = 2.38p; Limousin, 472kg at £1,310 = 2.78p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 340kg at £1,200 = 3.53p; Draperstown producer; Limousin, 640kg at £1,470 = 2.30p; Limousin, 434kg at £1,340 = 3.09p; Limousin, 636kg at £1,960 = 3.08p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 366kg at £720 = 1.97p; Limousin, 348kg at £700 = 2.01p; Limousin, 290kg at £600 = 2.07p; Limousin, 310kg at £690 = 2.23p; Limousin, 378kg at £790 = 2.09p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 276kg at £690 = 2.50p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 384kg at £1,010 = 2.63p; Toomebridge producer; Limousin, 382kg at £810 = 2.12p; Limousin, 276kg at £680 = 2.46p; Simmental, 264kg at £760 = 2.88p; Simmental, 316kg at £780 = 2.47p; Simmental, 268kg at £810 = 3.02p; Limousin, 394kg at £1,000 = 2.54p; Limousin, 338kg at £890 = 2.63p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 514kg at £980 = 1.91p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 374kg at £810 = 2.17p; Claudy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 416kg at £800 = 1.92p; Charolais, 362kg at £780 = 2.15p; Belgian Blue, 356kg at £600 = 1.69p; Limousin, 396kg at £780 = 1.97p; Belgian Blue, 410kg at £820 = 2.00p; Limousin, 350kg at £600 = 1.71p; Limousin, 386kg at £680 = 1.76p; Aberdeen Angus, 398kg at £690 = 1.73p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 418kg at £940 = 2.25p; Crumlin producer; Limousin, 366kg at £930 = 2.54p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 308kg at £790 = 2.56p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 386kg at £960 = 2.49p; Limousin, 386kg at £860 = 2.23p; Limousin, 436kg at £1,240 = 2.84p; Limousin, 410kg at £1,040 = 2.54p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 542kg at £1,800 = 3.32p; Limousin, 472kg at £1,700 = 3.60p; Limousin, 542kg at £1,360 = 2.51p; Limousin, 438kg at £990 = 2.26p; Limousin, 516kg at £1,200 = 2.33p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,100 = 2.44p; Limousin, 446kg at £1,010 = 2.26p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,140 = 2.43p; Limousin, 512kg at £1,360 = 2.66p; Limousin, 380kg at £900 = 2.37p; Limousin, 424kg at £1,130 = 2.67p; Limousin, 438kg at £1,170 = 2.67p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 422kg at £1,250 = 2.96p; Limousin, 516kg at £1,300 = 2.52p; Belgian Blue, 386kg at £1,160 = 3.01p; Limousin, 422kg at £1,120 = 2.65p; Limousin, 364kg at £880 = 2.42p; Limousin, 416kg at £1,440 = 3.46p; Limousin, 356kg at £850 = 2.39p; Limousin, 368kg at £750 = 2.04p; Limousin, 376kg at £990 = 2.63p; Limousin, 334kg at £960 = 2.87p; Limousin, 506kg at £1,290 = 2.55p; Limousin, 422kg at £820 = 1.94p; Limousin, 288kg at £800 = 2.78p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 280kg at £730 = 2.61p; Limousin, 266kg at £700 = 2.63p; Limousin, 286kg at £720 = 2.52p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 354kg at £880 = 2.49p; Limousin, 302kg at £660 = 2.19p; Limousin, 264kg at £500 = 1.89p; Limousin, 390kg at £810 = 2.08p; Aberdeen Angus, 298kg at £450 = 1.51p; Dungannon producer; Flecvieh, 416kg at £500 = 1.20p; Belgian Blue, 428kg at £840 = 1.96p; Limousin, 394kg at £800 = 2.03p; Charolais, 570kg at £1,080 = 1.89p; Simmental, 396kg at £530 = 1.34p; Charolais, 590kg at £1,190 = 2.02p; Crumlin producer; Limousin, 298kg at £650 = 2.18p; Plumbridge producer; Simmental, 272kg at £590 = 2.17p; Simmental, 364kg at £900 = 2.47p; Simmental, 322kg at £700 = 2.17p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 624kg at £1,420 = 2.28p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 552kg at £1,050 = 1.90p; Limousin, 540kg at £1,230 = 2.28p; Antrim producer; Limousin, 750kg at £1,440 = 1.92p; Simmental, 746kg at £1,430 = 1.92p and Limavady producer; Limousin, 552kg at £1,240 = 2.25p; Limousin, 626kg at £1,460 = 2.33p; Limousin, 648kg at £1,460 = 2.25p; Charolais, 602kg at £1,420 = 2.36p; Charolais, 578kg at £1,240 = 2.15p; Charolais, 570kg at £1,350 = 2.37p; Charolais, 684kg at £1,410 = 2.06p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £116.50. Fat ewes to £308.

Yet another exceptionally strong show of 2,050 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 8th October. 405 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an exceptional trade topping at £308.00. 1,595 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.

Advertisement

Lambs topped at £116.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Draperstown producer; 25.5kg at £116.50 = 4.57p; Magherafelt producer; 30kg at £116.00 = 3.87p; Ballymoney producer; 25kg at £116.00 = 4.64p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £113.00 = 4.71p; Plumbridge producer; 29kg at £114.00 = 3.93p; Swatragh producer; 25.75kg at £114.00 = 4.43p; Draperstown producer; 26.4kg at £112.00 = 4.24p; Cookstown producer; 24kg at £110.50 = 4.60p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £110.00 = 4.07p; Dungiven producer; 25.25kg at £108.50 = 4.30p; Bellaghy producer; 27.25kg at £108.00 = 3.96p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £108.00 = 4.32p; Kilrea producer; 24kg at £107.00 = 4.46p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £107.00 = 4.11p and Maghera producer; 25kg at £107.00 = 4.28p.

Advertisement

Middle-weight

Culnady producer; 22.5kg at £105.50 = 4.69p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £103.00 = 4.38p; Draperstown producer; 23.5kg at £104.00 = 4.43p; Culnady producer; 23.2kg at £103.50 = 4.46p; Coleraine producer; 23.5kg at £103.50 = 4.40p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p; Kilrea producer; 23.5kg at £103.00 = 4.38p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £102.00 = 4.43p; Dungiven producer; 23.7kg at £101.50 = 4.28p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £100.00 = 4.55p; Claudy producer; 21kg at £99.00 = 4.71p; Moneymore producer; 22.5kg at £98.50 = 4.38p; Omagh producer; 23.2kg at £98.00 = 4.22p; Maghera producer; 20.7kg at £98.00 = 4.73p; Dungiven producer; 22.7kg at £98.00 = 4.32p; Swatragh producer; 20kg at £96.00 = 4.80p and Limavady producer; 21.25kg at £96.00 = 4.52p.

Light-weight

Swatragh producer; 18.5kg at £89.50 = 4.84p; Desertmartin producer; 18.25kg at £88.00 = 4.82p; Ballycastle producer; 17.5kg at £86.50 = 4.94p; Coleraine producer; 17.75kg at £84.50 = 4.76p; Cookstown producer; 15kg at £78.00 = 5.20p and Cookstown producer; 14.75kg at £72.00 = 4.88p.

Advertisement

Fat ewes

Ballymena producer; £308; Ballymena producer; £220 and Maghera producer; £208.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

Hoggets to £166. Ewe lambs to £150.

Advertisement

The weekly breeding sheep sale generated a very solid trade for the 750 sheep that were presented for sale on Thursday 6th October.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30 am.