Heifers to £2000 at Hilltown

Breeding ewes: Katesbridge farmer £192, Katesbridge farmer £186, Hilltown farmer £174, Katesbridge farmer £174 and £164, Hilltown farmer £160, Hilltown farmer £156, Hilltown farmer £153 and £150, Dromara farmer £132, £130 and £128.

Fat ewes: Katesbridge farmer £160, Katesbridge farmer £145, Rathfriland farmer £143, Kilkeel farmer £128, Hilltown farmer £127, Hilltown farmer £126, Newry farmer £120, Hilltown farmer £113, Dromara farmer £112, Newry farmer £110, Hilltown farmer £100, Kilkeel farmer £97 and Annaclone farmer £89.

Fat lambs: Mayobridge farmer £110 for 25kg (440ppk), Hilltown farmer £107 for 25.6kg (418ppk), Kilkeel farmer £106 for 23.9kg (443ppk), Rostrevor farmer £104.50 for 22kg (475ppk), Hilltown farmer £104 for 24.3kg (428ppk), Rathfriland farmer £104 for 23.7kg (438ppk), Mayobridge farmer £104 for 21.2kg (490ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 22.7kg (440ppk), Hilltown farmer £97 for 22.2kg (436ppk), Rathfriland farmer £97 for 22kg (440ppk), Hilltown farmer £96.50 for 20kg (482ppk), Castlewellan farmer £95.50 for 21.4kg (446ppk), Mayobridge farmer £95 for 21.1kg (450ppk), Rostrevor farmer £95 for 21.1kg (450ppk), Hilltown farmer £94.50 for 21.3kg (443ppk), Hilltown farmer £93.50 for 20.7kg (451ppk),.

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £100 for 18.4kg (543ppk), Hilltown farmer £93.50 for 19.1kg (490ppk), Rostrevor farmer £92.50 for 19.2kg (481ppk), Kilkeel farmer £91 for 18.5kg (491ppk), Downpatrick farmer £89 for 19.2kg (463ppk), Castlewellan farmer £88.50 for 17.3kg (511ppk), Hilltown farmer £87 for 16.5kg (527ppk), Hilltown farmer £87 for 16.6kg (524ppk), Newry farmer £86.50 for 17.2kg (502ppk), Hilltown farmer £86 for 17.1kg (503ppk), Newry farmer £86 for 17.2kg (500ppk), Rostrevor farmer £84 for 16.5kg (509ppk), Ballyward farmer £83 for 16.3kg (509ppk), Hilltown farmer £82 for 15.7kg (522ppk), Hilltown farmer £78 for 15.5kg (503ppk), Newry farmer £77 for 14.9kg (517ppk), Kilkeel farmer £77 for 15kg (513ppk), Banbridge farmer £76 for 15kg (507ppk), Hilltown farmer £74.50 for 14.7kg (507ppk), Dromara farmer £71.50 for 12.9kg (554ppk), Hilltown farmer £70 for 13.6kg (514ppk), Kilkeel farmer £69 for 13.5kg (511ppk), Castlewellan farmer £68 for 12.7kg (535ppk) and Banbridge farmer £65 for 13kg (500ppk).

A very large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 13th August saw fat cows sell to £1770, heifers to £2000 and bullocks to £1680.

Fat cows: Newry £1770 for 810kg Limousin (218ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1600 for 886kg Limousin (180ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1360 for 886kg Charolais (175ppk), Dromara farmer £1290 for 692kg Limousin (186ppk), Dromara farmer £1280 for 724kg Limousin (176ppk), Cabra farmer £1240 for 742kg Simmental (167ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1060 for 536kg Limousin (197ppk), Kilkeel farmer £940 for 548kg Saler (171ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £890 for 508kg Limousin (175ppk).

Cows and calves: Castlewellan farmer £1950, Kilkeel farmer £1400, Dromara farmer £1340, Kilkeel farmer £1210, Rostrevor farmer £1200 and Dromara farmer £1150.

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1170 for 418kg (280ppk), Cabra farmer £790 for 328kg (240ppk), Cabra farmer £770 for 298kg (258ppk), Cabra farmer £730 for 328kg (222ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £640 for 280kg (228ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Seaforde farmer £1100 for 458kg (240ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 372kg (295ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £930 for 436kg (213ppk), Seaforde farmer £890 for 334kg (266ppk), Mayobridge farmer £890 for 390kg (228ppk), Kilcoo farmer £750 for 332kg (225ppk), Kilcoo farmer £700 for 274kg (255ppk) and Cabra farmer £600 for 256kg (234ppk).

Heifers: Mayobridge farmer £2000 for 802kg Belgian Blue (249ppk), Hilltown farmer £1640 for 714kg Belgian Blue (229ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1480 for 668kg Stabiliser (221ppk), Dromara farmer £1450 for 572kg Charolais (253ppk), Clough farmer £1440 for 588kg Charolais (244ppk), Cabra farmer £1220 for 512kg Limousin (281ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1430 for 594kg Limousin (240ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1410 for 572kg Limousin (246ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1370 for 570kg Limousin (240ppk), Clough farmer £1360 for 568kg Limousin (239ppk), Hilltown farmer £1350 for 556kg Charolais (243ppk), Cabra farmer £1340 for 434kg Aberdeen Angus (308ppk), Cabra farmer £1340 for 462kg Limousin (290ppk), Cabra farmer £1320 for 520kg Hereford (254ppk), Newry farmer £1300 for 502kg Limousin (259ppk), Clough farmer £1300 for 528kg Limousin (246ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1280 for 542kg Charolais (236ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1270 for 532kg Limousin (238ppk), Cabra farmer £1240 for 492kg Aberdeen Angus (252ppk), Clough farmer £1200 for 486kg Limousin (247ppk), Cabra farmer £1110 for 460kg Limousin (241ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £1050 for 414kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (253ppk).