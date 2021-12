Heifers top at £1490 at Dungannon

Heifers topped at £1490 700kg Char (213.00); Dropped Calves cleared to £390 for a Her Hfr while Bulls Calves topped at £370 for Her; Suckled Cows and Calves topped at £2700 for a Lim Cow with a Lim Bull Calf at foot; Weanlings sold to £1060 for a 395kg Lim Bull (268.00) and a far as 313p per 100kg for a 320kg Char Steer £1000; Weanling Heifers sold to £1040 330kg Lim (308.00).

STEERS

Steers prices remain strong to £1480 for a 695kg Char (213.00) presented by S McGlinchey, £1460 640kg Char (228.00), £1410 590kg Char (239.00), £1330 610kg Char (218.00), £1220 565kg Char (216.00); P Grimley £1400 665kg BB (211.00); K Lockhart £1200 540kg Char (222.00), £1110 515kg Char (216.00); J Hegarty £1120 500kg Lim (224.00); G Campbell £960 445kg Char (216.00); E Hetherington £850 380kg BB (224.00).

HEIFERS

Heifers prices cleared to £1490 700kg Char (213.00) presented by A Cush, £1300 575kg Char (226.00); J Hamill £1300 585kg Sim (222.00), £1190 540kg Char (220.00), £1150 535kg Char (215.00); K Mallon £1190 480kg Lim (248.00), £1170 495kg Char (236.00), £1130 520kg Char (217.00); A Parke £1160 555kg AA (209.00); A Local Farmer £1020 460kg Char (222.00), £990 455kg Char (218.00), £950 405kg Char (235.00), £890 415kg Char (215.00); J Hegarty £930 435kg Lim (214.00); J Stephens £910 400kg Lim (228.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A smaller entry of calves met a firmer trade with Bull Calves selling to £370 Her presented by K Watson; R Burns £330 BB Bull, £290 BB Bull, £270 BB Bull; Kennedy Farms £285 x 3 AA Bulls; K Loughran £280 Her Bull; A Fox £270 Her Bull, £250 Her Bull; Fr Bull Calves sold from £50 to £130 for stronger sorts; Meanwhile Heifer Calves peaked at £390 Her presented by K Watson, £360 Her Hfr; A Local producer £360 Char Hfr; T Mills £350 AA Hfr; K Loughran £310 BB Hfr, £255 Her Hfr, £255 BB Hfr, £240 Her Hfr; R Burns £270 BB Hfr, £260 BB Hfr;

Suckled Cows and Calves cleared to a height of £2700 for a Lim Cow with a Lim Bull Calf at foot presented by a local farmer, £2600 for a Lim Cow with a Lim Bull Calf at foot; W Somerville £1360 BB Hfr with Lim Bull Calf at foot; A Dungannon Farmer £1330 for a AA Hfr with an AA Bull Calf at foot.

WEANLINGS