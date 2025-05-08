Heifers topping at £2620 for a 680kg Simmental at Dungannon Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A smaller entry of stock saw steers clear to £2540 for a 580kg Simmental (438.00).

While heifers topped at £2620 for a 680kg Simmental (385.00).

Fat cows sold to £2150 for a 645kg Friesian (333.00); Dropped Calves topped at £800 for Limousin bull.

While heifer calves peaked at £600 for a Belgian Blue heifer.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows sold to a £2460 for an in-calf Blonde d'Aquitaine cow.

Weanlings peaked at £2500 for a 605kg Limousin male (413.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1810 for a 355kg Limousin (506.00).

Steers

Steers cleared to £2540 580kg Simmental (438.00) presented by P O’Neill, £2080 525kg Simmental (396.00), £2060 450kg Limousin (458.00), £1900 485kg Simmental (392.00); A Cush £2190 540kg Charolais (406.00); A Bigger £1990 530kg Aberdeen Angus (376.00); J Cooke £1880 495kg Belgian Blue (380.00), £1820 465kg Belgian Blue (391.00) and R Burton £1740 425kg Belgian Blue (409.00), £1700 415kg Belgian Blue (410.00), £1700 425kg Belgian Blue (400.00), £1650 380kg Belgian Blue (434.00).

Heifers

Heifers topped at £2620 for a 680kg Simmental (385.00) presented by D Downey, £2610 695kg Simmental (376.00); J McKenzie £2280 555kg Charolais (411.00); V Emerson £2100 530kg Simmental (396.00); S Brannigan £2040 545kg Limousin (374.00); D Conroy £1850 500kg Aberdeen Angus (370.00); M Rafferty £1800 480kg Charolais (375.00) and R Wright £1690 415kg Limousin (407.00).

Fat cows

Fat cows cleared to £2150 for a 645kg Friesian (333.00) presented by D Downey, £1860 675kg Belgian Blue (276.00), £1820 660kg Aberdeen Angus (276.00), £1470 575kg Friesian (256.00); A Lowe £1720 680kg Aberdeen Angus (253.00); C Armstrong £1480 480kg Hereford (308.00) and T and E Ferguson £1450 460kg Simmental (315.00), £1380 525kg Simmental (263.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped Calves sold to a height of £800 for a Charolais bull presented by a Moy producer, £800 Limousin bull; an Aughnacloy producer £690 Belgian Blue bull; Crewehill Farms £600 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £555 Belgian Blue bull, £525 Aberdeen Angus bull; B O’Neill £560 Aberdeen Angus bull, £495 x 2 Hereford bulls; A Ferguson £560 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Craford £530 Aberdeen Angus bull, £435 Belgian Blue bull, £405 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Montague £530 Belgian Blue bull; W Sloan £485 Aberdeen Angus bull, £480 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Cush £455 Fleckvieh bull; S Quinn £425 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; I McClure £425 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls and A Moore £405 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £90 to £290.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £600 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls presented by Crewehill Farms, £540 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £530 Belgian Blue heifer, £505 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A Ferguson £565 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A Nelson £520 Limousin heifer; W Sloan £505 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £485 Aberdeen Angus heifer; E McVeigh £500 Limousin heifer; D Montague £455 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; B O’Neill £445 x 2 Hereford heifers; D Cush £440 Fleckvieh heifer; R Crawford £420 Belgian Blue heifer; A Moore £405 Belgian Blue heifer and K Watson £400 x 3 Belgian Blue heifers.

Suckled cows cleared to £2460 for an in-calf Blonde d'Aquitaine cow presented by I Allen, £2415 Blonde d'Aquitaine in-calf, £2200 Blonde d'Aquitaine cow in-calf, £2080 Blonde d'Aquitaine cow in-calf.

Springing heifers sold to £1760 Aberdeen Angus presented by J Glendinning, £1540 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Weanlings

Weanlings of all classes continue to sell sharply to peak at £2500 for a 605kg Limousin male (414.00) presented by A Johnston, 31750 385kg Limousin (455.00); M Quinn £1590 370kg x 2 Limousins (430.00), £1470 325kg Limousin (455.00), £1400 285kg Limousin (488.00); D Hammond £1550 390kg Charolais (395.00); P O’Neill £1540 365kg Limousin (421.00), £1410 355kg Aberdeen Angus (396.00), £1390 345kg Limousin (404.00), £1350 280kg Limousin (477.00), £1140 260kg Limousin (437.00); C Murphy £1440 345kg Simmental (416.00), £1410 285kg Simmental (490.00), £1360 330kg Simmental (410.00), £1300 280kg Simmental (460.00); T Hall £1270 265kg Simmental (476.00) and J Quinn and Sons £1250 285kg Limousin (437.00).

Weanling heifers peaked at £1810 355kg Limousin (506.00) presented by C Watt, £1790 360kg Limousin (493.00), £1600 355kg Limousin (448.00), £1470 345kg Limousin (422.00); J Hobson £1780 440kg Limousin (402.00); H Smith £1680 430kg Charolais (390.00), £1430 360kg Limousin (394.00); P O’Neill £1430 285kg Limousin (504.00); H Mackle £1300 330kg Charolais (392.00); R Wright £1140 280kg Charolais (409.00); T Hall £950 200kg Simmental (475.00), £830 180kg Charolais (455.00); J Quinn and Sons £910 215kg Limousin (420.00) and L Bowden £830 190kg Hereford (435.00), £790 190kg Simmental (416.00).