Heifers with heifer calves selling to £2850 at Clogher

In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £2124.80 for a 830kg Belgian Blue to £256 and selling to a top of £258 per 100kg for a 750kg Limousin to £1935.

Cow heifers sold to £1876.10 for a 730kg Limousin to £257 and selling to £259 per 100kg for a 690kg Belgian Blue to £1787.10.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1510.60 for an 830kg to £182 with others selling from £168 to £180 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2097.20 for a 1070kg Limousin to £196.

Fat steers sold to £248 for a 550kg Aberdeen Angus.

Fat heifers sold to £266 for a 530kg Simmental.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1960 for a 710kg Charolais (£276).

Forward lots sold to £1570 for a 570kg Limousin (£275).

Med weights sold to £1330 for a 485kg Limousin (£274) and selling to £303 per 100kg for a 415kg Limousin to £1260.

Heavy heifers sold to £1890 for a 695kg Charolais (£272) with forward lots selling to £1570 for a 570kg Charolais (£275).

Med weights sold to £1310 for a 500kg Limousin (£262) with a 480kg Limousin to £1300 (£271).

Smaller sorts sold to £960 for a 375kg Charolais.

Weanling males sold to £1500 for a 445kg Limousin (£237) reaching a top of £490 per 100kg for a 265kg Charolais to £1300 and £358 per 100kg for a 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £1290.

Weanling heifers sold to £1080 for a 415kg Limousin (£260) with a 355kg Limousin to £940.

Dairy cows sold to £1410 twice for calved heifers.

Breeding bulls sold to £2000 for pedigree registered Char.

Suckler cows sold to £2850 for Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf at foot and £2640 for another Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Incalf heifers sold to £1740.

Male bull calves sold to £425 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves sold to £430 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £710 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps sold to £660 for Hereford.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Cullyhanna producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £259 (£1787.10) 650kg Charolais to £258 (£1677) 730kg Limousin to £257 (£1876.10) and 770kg Limousin to £236 (£1817.20) Cookstown producer 750kg Limousin to £258 (£1935) and 650kg Limousin to £247 (£1605.50) Newtownstewart producer 650kg Limousin to £258 (£1677) 770kg Limousin to £256 (£1971.20) and 720kg Limousin to £243 (£1749.60) Omagh producer 740kg Charolais to £257 (£1901.80) Fintona producer 830kg Belgian Blue to £256 (£2124.80) Carrickmore producer 600kg Limousin to £254 (£1524) Rosslea producer 680kg Sal. to £247 (£1679.60) and 560kg Limousin to £244 (£1366.40) Portadown producer 730kg Limousin to £247 (£1803.10) Newtownhamilton producer 700kg Charolais to £244 (£1708) Cookstown producer 700kg bLimousin to £242 (£1694) Armagh producer 530kg Limousin to £242 (£1282.60) Stewartstown producer 540kg Limousin to £242 (£1306.80) Carrickmore producer 610kg Belgian Blue to £238 (£1451.80)

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £196 to £232 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £172 to £192 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £128 to £155 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £101 to £122 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Lisbellaw producer 1070kg Limousin to £196 (£2097.20) Fivemiletown producer 1010kg Charolais to £196 (£1979.60) Strabane producer 950kg Charolais to £184 (£1748) and Tempo producer 940kg Charolais to £168 (£1579.20).

Fat steers

Aberdeen Angus to £248 per 100kg, Charolais to £246per 100kg, Limousins to £226 per 100kg, Belgian Blues to £220 per 100kg, Simmentals to £220 per 100kg, Hereford to £215 per 100kg, Shorthorn to £210 per 100kg Friesians to £175 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Simmentals to £266 per 100kg, Limousins to £240 per 100kg, Charolais to £240 per 100kg, Hereford to £217 per 100kg, Shorthorn to £198 per 100kg, Aberdeen Angus to £198 per 100kg and Friesians to £192 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (200 lots)

A great selection on offer sold to a strong demand with heavy lots selling to £1960 for a 710kg Charolais (£276) and reaching £281 per 100kg for a 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1800 other quality lots sold from £245 to £269 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1570 for a 570kg Limousin (£275) with a 575kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£275).

Sample prices as follows: H Robinson Portadown 710kg Charolais £1960 (£276) 735kg Charolais to £1840 (£250) 720kg Charolais to £1800 (£250) 680kg Charolais to £1780 (£263) 685kg Charolais to £1780 (£260) 700kg Charolais to £1750 (£250) 690kg Charolais to £1750 (£253) and 675kg Charolais to £1740 (£257) N Quinn Dungannon 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £1890 (£262) P Sharkey Newtownbutler 775kg Charolais to £1890 (£244) B Quinn Dungannon 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1850 (£268) 675kg Aberdeen Angus to £1820 (£269) 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1800 (£281) and 695kg Aberdeen Angus to £1760 (£253) B L Kelly and Sons Dungannon 735kg Belgian Blue to £1840 (£250) B Daly Armagh 705kg Charolais to £1820 (£258) and 710kg Charolais to £1740 (£245) M McElvogue Dungannon 670kg Limousin to £1790 (£267) Wm Martin Caledon 675kg Limousin to £1780 (£263) K Fearon Dungannon 695kg Charolais to £1750 (£252) Forward Lots 515kg to 575kg A and M Daly Dungannon 570kg Limousin to £1570 (£275) 555kg Limousin to £1430 (£257) and 540kg Limousin to £1380 (£255) B Quinn Dungannon 575kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£271) H Kerr Dungannon 575kg Limousin to £1490 (£259) and 560kg Limousin to £1480 (£264) R Stubbs Lisbellaw 535kg Charolais to £1440 (£269) and 570kg Charolais to £1410 (£247) D McKenzie Dungannon 565kg Limousin to £1390 (£246) 525kg Au. to £1360 (£259) 535kg Au. to £1350 (£252) 520kg Au. to £1330 (£255) and 515kg Charolais to £1330 (£258).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

G R Blair Cookstown 485kg Limousin to £1330 (£274) 415kg Limousin to £1260 (£303) 480kg Limousin to £1260 (£262) 460kg Limousin to £1230 (£267) 440kg Limousin to £1200 (£272) 430kg Charolais to £1170 (£272) 460kg Charolais to £1160 (£252) and 430kg Limousin to £1150 (£267) J McStay Lurgan 480kg Limousin to £1250 (£260) and 480kg Charolais to £1240 (£258) Ballygawley producer 470kg Simmental to £1230 (£248) E Walker Keady 490kg Limousin to £1200 (£245) 490kg Limousin to £1170 (£239) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£232) S Carmichael Moneymore 450kg Limousin to £1190 (£264) and R Williamson Richill 435kg Limousin to £1150 (£264) and 460kg Charolais to £1140 (£248).

Store heifers

A strong demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1890 for a 695kg Charolais (£272) Forward lots sold to £279 per 100kg for a 555kg Limousin to £1550 with most other quality lots selling from £230 for £275 per 100kg.

Sample prices: G McLaughlin Newtownbutler 695kg Charolais to £1890 (£272) T McConville Portadown 755kg Charolais to £1800 (£238) M/S O and A McGready Dungannon 665kg Limousin to £1580 (£237) and 620kg Limousin to £1560 (£251) R Menary 625kg Charolais to £1560 (£249) 650kg Charolais to £1540 (£237) 610kg Limousin to £1540 (£252) and 585Charolais to £1480 (£253) P J McCarney Fintona 590kg Charolais to £1550 (£262) J F Campbell Moy 650kg Belgian Blue to £1500 (£230) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 610kg Charolais to £1470 (£241) S Crozier Armagh 585kg Limousin to £1470 (£251) W S Hall Magheraveely 585kg Chars. to £1460 x 2 (£249) Forward lots 555kg to 575kg sold to £1570 for a 570kg Charolais (£275) 555kg Charolais to £1480 (£266) and 555kg Charolais to £1470 (£265 ) for W S Hall Magheraveely. R Menary Armagh 555kg Limousin to £1550 (£279) and 575kg Charolais to £1470 (£255) and E Armstrong Lisbellaw 570kg Limousin to £1500 (£263).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

S Carmichael Moneymore 500kg Limousin to £1310 (£262) 455kg Limousin to £1150 (£252) 480kg Limousin to £1040 and 410kg Limousin to £960. E Maguire Omagh 480kg Limousin to £1300 (£271) I Irwin Loughgall 490kg Charolais to £1290 (£263) 455kg Limousin to £1000, and 435kg Limousin to £980. Nand D Black Cookstown 500kg Charolais to £1180 (£236) 485kg Charolais to £1050, and 470kg Charolais to £990. A Coyle Clogher 500kg Simmental to £1160 (£232) M McBarron Derrylin 490kg Limousin to £1070 and 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1040. B McKernan Armagh 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1040. G Moane Fintona 445kg Charolais to £1010. M Hackett Augher 405kg Limousin to £990. D I Murphy Armagh 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £960.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

M Hackett Augher 375kg Charolais to £960. M J Boyle Dungannon 395kg Limousin to £900. I Irwin Loughgall 395kg Limousin to £900 and 360kg Charolais to £850. N and D Black Cookstown 395kg Charolais to £800. J Hetherington Seskinore 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £750, 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £750, 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £720. D I Murphy Tynan 400kg Hereford to £690 365kg Hereford to £640 and 385kg Hereford to £580. S McCaughey Fivemiletown 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £690 and 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £640. D McCrea Tynan 375kg Limousin to £600. D McManus Derrylin 370kg Belgian Blue to £600 and 360kg Hereford to £600.

Weanlings

A larger entry this week sold to a very firm demand with steers and bulls selling to £1500 for a 445kg Limousin (£337) and selling to £490 per 100kg for a 265kg Charolais to £1300 with a 360kg Aberdeen Angus selling to £1290 (£358).

Heavier lots sold to £234 per 100kg for a 525kg Charolais to £1230.

Weanling heifers sold to £1080 for a 415kg Limousin.

Sample prices

Steers and bulls

M Gallagher Omagh 445kg Limousin to £1500 (£337) A Beggan Rosslea 265kg Charolais to £1300 (£490) P Hughes Benburb 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £1290 (£358) 495kg Charolais to £1280 (£258) 465kg Charolais to £1190 (£256) 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£242) 395kg Charolais to £1070 (£271) and 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060 (£238) M Toal Armagh 445kg Limousin to £1260 (£283) M Hackett Augher 445kg Charolais to £1260 (£283) and 415kg Charolais to £1170 (£282) J Irvine Irvinestown 525kg Charolais to £1230 (£234) M Fegan Keady 545kg Charolais to £1180 (£216) S Mullen Loughgall 465kg Limousin to £1130 (£243) and 410kg Simmental to £1060 (£258) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 345kg Charolais to £1060 (£307) D Quinn Cookstown 415kg Limousin to £1060 (£255) and J Crawford Augher 335kg Limousin to £1060 (£316).

Weanling heifers

D Quinn Cookstown 415kg Limousin to £1080 (£260) 410kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1040 (£253) and 385kg Limousin to £910. J Cassidy Rosslea 410kg Limousin to £990, 390kg Limousin to £910, and 370kg Limousin to £880. M Gallagher Omagh 355kg Limousin to £940. E Clarke Ballygawley 455kg Shb. to £930. R McGeough Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £910. D Maguire Rosslea 335kg Charolais to £850. S Mullen Loughgall 375kg Belgian Blue to £800. V McFarland Ballygawley 350kg Charolais to £800. J Crawford Augher 355kg Limousin to £800, 335kg Limousin to £800, 330kg Limousin to £780, 310kg Limousin to £780 and 320kg Simmental to £750. E Askin Ballygawley 330kg Charolais to £770. P McDermott Lisnaskea 365kg Charolais to £760.

Dairy cows and heifers

Newtownbutler producer £1410 twice for calved heifers.

Breeding bulls

Moira producer £2000 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 24.02.2021).

Suckler cows and calves

An exceptional demand for a lot of quality stock on offer this week with an Enniskillen producer selling heifers with heifer calves at foot to £2850 and £2640. Strabane producer £2210 for heifer with heifer calf. Ballygawley producer £2170 for heifer with heifer calf and £1950 for heifer with bull calf. Portadown producer £2070 for heifer with heifer calf, £1980 for second calver with heifer calf and £1300 for her heifer with bull calf. Stewartstown producer £1850 for 2015 cow with bull calf and £1700 for 2018 cow with bull calf. Lisnaskea producer £1750 for 2013 cow with bull calf and £1700 for 2013 cow with heifer calf. Derrylin producer £1380 for heifer with bull calf. Dungannon producer £1360 for 2014 cow with heifer calf. Several other outfits sold from £1040. Incalf heifers sold to £1740 for a Dungannon producer.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with young bull calves selling to £425 for an Aberdeen Angus to J R Hunter Maguiresbridge. M McMahon Rosslea £420 for Simmental B Reihill Lisnaskea £420 for Charolais and £400 for Aberdeen Angus K Moore Augher £380 for Charolais N McCleary Augher £370 for Limousin C Abraham Brookeborough £360 for Belgian Blue L Mavitty Culkey £345 x 2 and £330 x 2 for Limousins C J McNamee Cookstown 3335 for Limousin P Lavery Coagh £315 for Simmental and T Irwin Fintona £310 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

M Purvis Stewartstown £430 and £365 for Limousins N McCleary Augher £410 for Limousin and £360 for Aberdeen Angus J J and G Donohoe Newtownbutler £365 for Blonde d’Aquitaine and £360 for Limousin K Moore Augher £335 for Charolais M Howe Cornafanogue £330 for Aberdeen Angus Newtownbutler producer £320 for Limousin and local producer £310 x 2 for AAs and £300 x 2 for Herefords.

Reared male lumps

Alan Emo Derrylin £710, £615, and £560 for Aberdeen Angus Clogher producer £635, and £540 for Limousins M O’Kane Drumquin £555 470, £440 and £430 for Gal. and £530 for Limousin and £450 for Shorthorn J L Nugent Dungannon £555 for Limousin P Lavery Coagh £480 for Simmental Monea producer £480 for Charolais T McKernan Middletown £465 for Limousin C Emerson Enniskillen £455 for Aberdeen Angus J J and G Donohoe Newtownbutler £450 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps