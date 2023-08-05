Very well done to all those competitors who competed throughout the league. Strule Valley wish to thank you for your support and congratulate the league winners of each class.

Thanks to Raymond and Pamela Caldwell for course building, Chris Bogle for judging, Victoria Graham for entries and Alan Gilchrist and Alison Donnell for call up. A special mention to Rosie Clarke and Jessica McCarroll for helping give out rosettes.

Thanks also to Sean for bringing along his coffee van for refreshments, and to Colm McCullagh, Ecclesville Centre, for his help each week and Pearl Donnell for preparing refreshments for the loyal helpers each week.

Joan Potts presents Helen Badger and Cara with The Fordie Cathers Perpetual Cup.

Special thanks to the generous sponsors of prizes for the league final – Bailey’s Horse Feeds, CS Rugwash, Ecclesville Centre, Ash Hollow Equestrian, Sea Warrior Sea Supplements, Bluegrass Horse Feeds, Comfort Gut and Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear.

Thanks also to Katie Clarke for sponsoring the trophy in the cross poles class.

The club would like to thank Mary Surphlis for coming along to present her LW Surphlis and Son Perpetual Trophy for the 80cm class, to Raymond Caldwell for presenting their Good Gracious Perpetual Cup for the 90cm class and also to Joan Potts for presenting their Fordie Cathers Perpetual Cup to the highest placed SVRC member in the league.

Thanks to Emily Jane Photography for coming along on the final night to capture competitors’ memories. Well done also to the competitors who turned out so nicely. Finally, thanks to Ivor Russell for providing music for the final.

Committee member Alan Gilchrist presents Cara Garrity and Pearl with The AJS Promotions Perpetual Cup and Bluegrass goody bag kindly sponsored by Bluegrass Horse Feeds for winning the 60cm class.

Well done to the young riders from Aldertree Equine and the local Seskinore Harriers Pony Club who competed at the league.

Congratulations to the league winners of each class. Cara Garrity and Pearl were the winners of the new cross pole class and they also took first place in the 60cm class taking home the AJS Promotions Perpetual Cup.

Cilla Breydin and Phoebe won the 70cm class and The Strule Valley Riding Club Perpetual Cup.

SVRC member Helen Badger and Cara won the 80cm class and The LW Surphlis and Son Perpetual Trophy.

Shauna Murray and Ritz took first place in the 90cm class taking home The Good Gracious Perpetual Cup and the final class off the night, the one metre open, was won by Brooke Morrow and Rio, taking home The Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear Perpetual Cup.

Helen Badger and Cara were awarded The Fordie Cathers Perpetual Cup from Joan Potts for being the highest placed SVRC member in the league.

Spot prizes of £50 went to Helen Badger and Cara who jumped double clear every week in the 80cm class and the same to Shauna Murray and Ritz who jumped double clear every week in the 90cm class. A great achievement!

Results – Week four final (Thursday 27 July)

Cross poles (double clears):

Royal Glen Jodie and Lili Annabella McKenna; Prince and Willow Sloane; Polly and Jessica McCarroll; Mr Punky and Myra McCarroll; Blue and Ella Nevin; Ben and Rosie Clarke; Gypsy and Jack Smith; Pearl and Cara Garrity.

60cm (double clears):

Rose and Katie Nevin; Amy and Elsa Lee; Lady and Jack Smith; Stella and Rory McBride; Pearl and Cara Garrity; Culmore Princess and Catherine Beattie; Brodie and Dara Flynn.

70cm (double clears):

Sue and Katie Clarke; Bonnie and Karen Mulvaney; Stella and Rory McBride; Snipe and Lily McBride; Phoebe and Cilla Breydin; Culmore Princess and Catherine Beattie; Lottie and Mia Scott; Chez and Cara Garrity.

80cm (double clears):

Rose and Katie Nevin; Robin and Robyn Livingstone; Phoebe and Cilla Breydin; Cara and Helen Badger; Ellie and Ryann McPhillips; Rusty and Cara Donnelly; Chez and Cara Garrity; Beau and Cara Garrity.

90cm (double clears):

Bonnie and Karen Mulvaney; Cara and Helen Badger; Diamond Millie and Stewart Beattie; Apollo and Abby McEnhill; Ritz and Shauna Murray.

One metre open:

1st Rio and Brooke Morrow 0/4 33.71;

2nd Ritz and Shauna Murray 4/0 36.22;

3rd Apollo and Abby McEnhill 4/4 35.22;

4th George and Carly Breydin.

League results

Cross pole class:

1st Pearl and Cara Garrity;

2nd Prince and Willow Sloane;

3rd Mr Punky and Myra McCarroll;

4th Popeye and Charlene Little;

5th Blue and Ella Nevin;

6th Quincy and Ella Rose Alexander.

The AJS Promotions Perpetual Cup 60cm class:

1st Pearl and Cara Garrity;

2nd Lady and Jack Smith;

3rd Rose and Katie Nevin;

4th Chubba and Maia Rolston-McAuliffe;

5th Blue and Katie Nevin.

The Strule Valley Riding Club Perpetual Cup 70cm class:

1st Phoebe and Cilla Breydin;

2nd Bonnie and Karen Mulvaney;

3rd Rose and Katie Nevin;

4th Snipe and Lily McBride;

5th Kate and Jessica Wilson;

6th Robin and Robyn Livingstone.

The LW Surphlis and Son Perpetual Trophy 80cm class:

1st Cara and Helen Badger;

2nd Ellie and Ryann McPhillips;

3rd Phoebe and Cilla Breydin;

4th Pyper and Maeve Rolston-McAuliffe;

5th Rose and Katie Nevin;

6th Kate and Jessica Wilson.

The Good Gracious Perpetual Cup 90cm class:

1st Ritz and Shauna Murray;

2nd Cara and Helen Badger;

3rd Rio and Brooke Morrow;

4th George and Carly Breydin;

5th Ellie and Ryann McPhillips;

6th Shrek and Cara Garrity.

The Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear Perpetual Cup 1m open class:

1st Rio and Brook Morrow;

2nd George and Carly Breydin;

3rd Ritz and Shauna Murray;

4th Apollo and Abby McEnhill.

The Fordie Cathers Perpetual Cup to the highest placed SVRC member:

Helen Badger and Cara.

Members now look forward to a busy August with flatwork, polework, gridwork and show jumping training with Penny Sangster at Castle Irvine Necarne, as well as hacking at the Gortin Glens Horse Trails.

Committee have met recently and the autumn schedule is in progress for September, October and November.

Another date for your diary is the Derby Show, normally September, a date to be finalised.

The Derby is a mixture of show jumps and working hunter type fences, which is open to everyone, members and non members, ponies and horses.