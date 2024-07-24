Rugby stars Louis Ludik and Schalk Van der Merwe celebrate the deal with Dunnes.

SUCCULENT and deliciously different meat flavours from South Africa created by Northern Ireland-based Hellbent are now on sale in Dunnes Stores, Ireland’s biggest grocer and retailer.

An innovation-led business formed by rugby stars Louis Ludik and Schalk Van der Merwe, Hellbent has won business with Dunnes for four original food products which combine the best Northern Ireland beef with distinctively rich seasonings and cooking techniques from their homeland in South Africa.

Four unique foods – ‘Boerewors’ coiled beef sausages, Chakalata spicy beef sausages, burgers and chargrill burgers – have been listed by Dunnes. All four products are high in protein and premium ingredients from fully traceable sources.

Chakalata is a coiled sausage made from 90 per cent Irish beef seasoned with authentic South African Chakalaka curry along with onions and tomatoes. Chakalaka spice is popular throughout South Africa for spicy meals, including breads, stews and curries.

Hellbent was established in March 2018 by the enterprising duo to develop a range of meat products, including South African-style boerewors beef sausages, burgers and meat balls.

Louis Ludik, commenting on the latest listing, says: “Dunnes Stores contacted us a while ago about stocking some of our products. We were thrilled by the approach and keen to work with such an influential and successful food retailer that has stores across the island of Ireland.

“It’s our first deal with Dunnes Stores and takes our business to a new and very exciting level,” he adds.

“Dunnes has a tremendous commitment to local artisan producers in particular and has already listed several from Northern Ireland over the past few years.

“We are keen to work with Dunnes on tasting showcases for customers to help ensure the success of our products which are packed with uniquely rich flavours and are high in protein. We believe they bring totally different flavours to the Irish and British marketplaces,” he adds.

Dunnes Stores has remained as the supermarket with the highest market share in Ireland, data from Kantar market research has revealed.

It has a 24.3 per cent share of the market, with growth of 8.9 per cent, year on year. Frequent trips, up by 5.9 per cent, were a key contributor to growth, adding €46.7 million to the overall performance.

Hellbent’s meat products are blended with spices, including coriander, cloves and nutmeg, to provide a traditional taste of South Africa both grew up enjoying there.