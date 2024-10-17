Henderson Retail Spar and Eurospar stores win four Forecourt Trader Awards

Anirudh Narula from category sponsor ESSAR presents Alexandra Evans, Store Manager from Eurospar Linn Road, with the award for Best Community Engagement, alongside Awards host Ben Shephard.

THREE Henderson Retail operated Spar and Eurospar stores were successful in the Forecourt Trader Awards, which took place in London last week.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eurospar Linn Road, Larne, won Best Community Engagement with judges commending their community activity as “not just a tick box exercise”. Judges also recognised the £52,000 the store’s team raised for local charities in 12 months, while clocking up 106 hours of volunteering throughout the team.

Meanwhile, Spar Route Service Station in Ballymoney was successful in two categories, Best Food to Go Outlet and Best Site Manager for Daniel Duncan. Judges commented that the store’s “food to go offer… really stands out, even against its contemporaries. The offering includes no fewer than five food counters and superb customer service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge’s noted Daniel’s positive impact in team morale, sales and footfall for the Ballymoney Spar store, adding “he has dramatically boosted sales and footfall, not to mention positive customer feedback. [Daniel] improved communication [throughout his team], encouraging employees to contribute their own ideas… which has improved displays and boosted morale”.

Finally, Eurospar Hardford Link in Newtownards won the title of Best Forecourt Team, recognised by judges for priding itself on teamwork; “colleagues back each other up, management provides extensive coaching, training and mentoring with a policy of promoting team leaders and managers from within. The 50-strong staff enjoy regular team building nights and a strong charity ethos contributes to a collaborative culture”.

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group, says this latest wave of awards, which comes after four wins at the Retail Industry Awards, is particularly pleasing as it reflects the hard work store teams put into the successful running of their stores across Northern Ireland.

“We have engaged, proactive and impactful teams who are making a difference in their communities, not only by ensuring shoppers have a great choice of value everyday essentials, but through their community engagement activities, which are a huge priority for the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What is clear throughout the wins at the Forecourt Trader Awards is that our sense of teamwork and positive employee culture contributes to a happy place of work which, in turn, sees a positive effect on footfall, sales and community engagement. On behalf of everyone at Henderson Retail we send all our congratulations to our store teams and partners on their success at the awards.”

The Forecourt Trader Awards were supported by Booker Retail Partners as principal sponsor and presented by TV presenter Ben Shephard. They took place in front of 720 guests at London’s Westminster Park Plaza Hotel.