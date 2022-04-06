Here are just some of the fantastic lots included in this weekend’s Auction of Hope

There have been some additional items added to the sales catalogue over recent days, which can be found at https://beattie.marteye.ie/auctions/1TpbgMXA4HdKzlEI9ONV

There is something for everyone, including meal bins, feed troughs, hotel breaks, tools, fantastic pedigree livestock and embryos, a signed rugby shirt, meal, lime, food hampers, whisky, cider, a huge selection of toys and much, much more!

The sale gets underway at 8pm on Friday night at Glenpark Estate, Omagh, but you can join in the bidding online too.

If you are bidding online, you must pre-register at https://beattie.marteye.ie/

All of the proceeds will be split between Air Ambulance NI and Cancer Fund for Children.

1. Lot 6 - Afternoon tea for 4 at Leighinmohr House Hotel, Ballymena Donated by Ahoghill YFC Photo Sales

2. Lot 10 - £250 Voucher for Galgorm Resort & Spa Donated by Ivan Lynn & Family, Armoy Photo Sales

3. Lot 14 - 10 bales of 4x4 barley straw Donated by Barclay & Lesley Bell Photo Sales

4. Lot 15 - Pedigree Aberdeen Angus Embryo stored at Ai Services Drumgar Lodge Corona J805 x Netherton Mr Brazilian E377. Donated by Brian Anderson Photo Sales