Here are the 10 ‘romantic’ things a farmer can look forward to this Valentine’s Day

Which of these 10 ‘romantic’ things will you be getting thoroughly spoilt with? Be sure to whip out your best wellies for some of these dates!
1.
Standing in a gap...A good relationship test is moving livestock! What’s more romantic than stopping stubborn cattle or patience-testing sheep from making their way into someone’s garden, down a wrong lane, through a hole in the hedge?
2.
Putting in a bale...“Could you put a bale in for the (insert appropriate livestock) when you get a chance?” No bother, what else would I rather be doing on this day of love?
3.
One for the washing machine operators in your house – washing clothes that are pure ‘stinking’ of slurry... This could occupy your entire day - it’s a whole ‘handlin’, between washing the clothes and fumigating the house of that sweet aroma!
Photo: iStockphoto
4.
A hot date in the milking parlour... Picture this, it’s 14 February and they whisper the spine-tingling words, ‘do you want to come milking with me?’ Can you think of a better date?