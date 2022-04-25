Here are the top 5 reasons to visit this year’s British Pig and Poultry Fair

With these sectors facing significant challenges, here are the top five reasons to visit this year’s event:

1. Getting together

After two years of Covid-enforced isolation, the fair offers a great opportunity to catch up with old friends and speak to other producers.

Attracting more than 10,000 visitors from across the supply chain, the fair offers a unique opportunity to bring the industry together to share ideas and advice.

Pig farmer, Tim Blanchard, commented: “It’s a chance to meet up with people you don’t see very often – particularly now; it’s been four years and the pig industry is pretty small, so it’s good to see people.”

2. Informative forums

It’s impossible to predict the future, but visitors will get a good idea of what’s ahead in the pig, poultry, and egg outlook forums.

Those will be followed by technical panels on animal health and welfare, feeding for efficiencies, insect protein, and environmental challenges, among others.

Go along to hear from over 40 speakers, guaranteed to generate ideas for your business.

“Attending the forums and understanding what learnings can be taken from the past 12 months might help us to plan our way back to a sustainable supply chain for the future,” said Danny Johnson, general manager at ABN.

3. New products

Exhibitors are unveiling over 60 new products at the fair, providing visitors with the latest technology and business tools.

Take a look at everything from free farrowing options to gut health promotors, and 360-degree disinfection gates to air scrubbers, all designed to improve productivity, the environment and the bottom line.

Aimee Mahony, chief poultry adviser at the NFU, added: “Producers can visit the trade stands to learn about new technology and innovation to take back to their own business. It’s quite unique having everything in one place.”

4. Fresh ideas from leading suppliers

There will be 335 exhibitors on hand to offer the latest advice, research and new innovations.

Whether you’re looking to improve your biosecurity or buildings, enhance stock health and nutrition, or install the latest digital systems and software, this is the place to compare the options and make an informed choice.

“The Fair is a chance to talk to people who are providing the solutions,” said Rob Mutimer, pig farmer and chairman of the National Pig Association. “I have been attending the Fair all my working life, and it is still so important.”

5. Getting fit for the future

Producers are facing unprecedented challenges right now, but by joining together to share ideas and support one another, the industry can overcome them.

The fair is a chance to gather ideas to boost both business health and mental health, in order to be well placed to feed the nation, reduce carbon footprint and thrive in the future.

“Good environmental performance is also good economic performance; they generally go hand in hand,” explained Jonathan Foot, head of environment at AHDB.

Meanwhile, Roly Taplin, COO of the RASE, stated: “We know that 80 per cent of visitors to the last fair planned to make changes to their business as a result of their visit, demonstrating the wealth of knowledge and information available at the Fair.”

The British Pig and Poultry Fair takes place at Stoneleigh Park on 10-11 May.