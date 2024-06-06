The Jack Russell Terrier was the longest living breed that the study looked at - with an average age of 12.72 years.The Jack Russell Terrier was the longest living breed that the study looked at - with an average age of 12.72 years.
Here is how long 18 of the most popular adorable dog breeds live on average - including the Jack Russell Terrier and Border Collie

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jun 2024, 12:25 BST
New research has revealed which popular dog breeds are likely to live long lives, and those that, sadly, are unlikely to be around for as long.

Over the last number of years, many people have welcomed a new four-legged friend into their homes, with the Kennel Club confirming dog ownership has risen to record levels.

With 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a dog for herding sheep or cattle, a ‘cab dog’, a family-friendly dog or a crossbreed.

One of the terrible truths of dog ownership is that we are likely to outlive our adored pet, with the average dog living just over 11 years. But there's a fairly substantial gap between the breeds that live the longest and shortest lives.

New research published in the journal Scientific Reports has used the Royal Veterinary College’s Veterinary Companion Animal Surveillance System (VetCompass), a database holding information on over two million animals, to work out the average life expectance of some of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog.

Researchers took a random sample of 30,563 dogs that died between January 1, 2016, and July 31, 2020, to come to their findings.

Here’s what they found.

Small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs, so it's no surprise to see the tiny Yorkshire Terrier coming second in this list with an average lifespan of 12.54 years.

1. Yorkshire Terrier

Small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs, so it's no surprise to see the tiny Yorkshire Terrier coming second in this list with an average lifespan of 12.54 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

You can expect a lively Springer Spaniel to live around 11.92 years.

2. Springer Spaniel

You can expect a lively Springer Spaniel to live around 11.92 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

A breed that has become increasingly popular in recent years, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier has an average lifesspan of 11.33 years.

3. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

A breed that has become increasingly popular in recent years, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier has an average lifesspan of 11.33 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Originally bred to be a gun dogs, Cocker Spaniels are now more commonly used as family pets and live to an average age of 11.31 years.

4. Cocker Spaniel

Originally bred to be a gun dogs, Cocker Spaniels are now more commonly used as family pets and live to an average age of 11.31 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

