Hereford breeders open day and herd competition launch

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening evening and barbecue is being held by the kind permission of the NIHBA president and UK Hereford Society vice president David Smyth and family of Magherknock Herefords Ballynahinch.

The event starts at 6pm and will include a stock judging competition.

The barbecue will see the presentation of the 2022 herds competition which this year is being judged by Mr Bernard and Mrs Barbara Rimmer, Preston, Lancashire, who run a strong herd of Herefords under the Barbern prefix.

The Northern Ireland Hereford Breeders Association open evening and barbecue on Saturday 3rd September. The opening evening and barbecue is being held by the kind permission of the NIHBA president and UK Hereford Society vice president David Smyth and family of Magherknock Herefords, Ballynahinch

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A very strong entry has been taken from all of the top herds in the province and Bernard and Barbara will have a difficult task placing all that is presented before them.

The Magheraknock Herd are consistent breeders of prizewinning stock having collected numerous show accolades over the years.

Although home sales is where David prefers to market his cattle showing his cattle in their natural condition.

This herd walk will ensure a great opportunity to view Hereford cattle of the highest standard.

The growth in the breed over recent years continues at pace, due in part, to the growing demand for Hereford beef in several retail outlets across the UK and Northern Ireland, and has seen the demand rise for quality bulls and females.

Dunbia are very kindly sponsoring the Hereford Beef on the evening.

They operate a highly successful Hereford Beef Scheme and will have representatives attending on the night for further information.

The awards themselves are sponsored by Flynn and Co Axcountants, Portadown.

Those wishing to attend please contact the secretary, Mark Moore, via email at [email protected] or president, David Smyth, on 07808 078117 confirming numbers by Wednesday 31st August.

Cost will be £15 for steak or £10 for Hereford burger.