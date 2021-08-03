Hereford Club to hold open evening and BBQ

The event starts at 6pm and will include a stock judging competition. The BBQ will see the presentation of the 2021 Herds Competition which is being judged by Mr Gary McKiernan, Co. Cavan who runs a strong herd of Herefords under the Corlismore prefix.

A very strong entry has been taken from all of the top Herds in the province and Mr McKiernan will have a difficult task placing what is presented before him.

The well renowned Richmount Herd are consistent breeders of prizewinning stock having collected numerous “Bull of the Year” and “Female of the Year” awards over the past decade. This herd walk will ensure a great opportunity to view Hereford Cattle of the highest standard.

The growth in the breed over recent years continues at pace, due in part to the growing demand for Hereford beef in several retail outlets across the UK and Northern Ireland, and has seen the demand rise for quality bulls and cows.

WD Meats of Coleraine are very kindly sponsoring the Hereford Beef for the barbecue. They operate a highly successful Hereford Beef Scheme and will have representatives attending on the night for further discussion if desired. Other associated sponsors of the event will also be present and organisers are very much looking forward to their contribution: Burkes of Cornascriebe, Freeburn Farm Feeds, Animax Tracesure Boluses and Flynn & Co Accountants, Portadown