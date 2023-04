Cows sold up to £217 per 100 kilos for 630k at £1365 from a Portadown producer and up to £1855 for a 890k Hereford £208 from an Armagh farmer.

All good quality beef cows from £195 to £216 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesians sold up to £182 for 770k at £1415 from a Dromara producer followed by £177 for 660k at £1175 from a Waringstown farmer.

Livestock Markets

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £166 to £175 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £140 to £160 and the poorest types from £110 to £130 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 666k £1865 £280.00; Portadown farmer 630k £1365 £217.00; Armagh farmer 568k £1225 £216.00; Armagh farmer 750k £1565 £209.00; Armagh farmer 892k £1855 £208.00; Armagh farmer 664k £1375 £207.00; Armagh farmer 658k £1355 £206.00 and Tandragee farmer 716k £1455 £203.

Friesian cull cows

Dromara farmer 776k £1415 £182.00; Warringstown farmer 664k £1175 £177.00; Craigavon farmer 708k £1245 £176.00; Mayobridge farmer 662k £1145 £173.00; Newry farmer 890k £1515 £170.00; Dromara farmer 698k £1185 £170.00; Mayobridge farmer 664k £1125 £170.00; Loughgilly farmer 728k £1225 £168.00 and Dungannon farmer 692k £1155 £167.

Calves

130 calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand for prices noticeably firmer.

Bull calves sold to £450 for a two week Charolais and a six week old Belgian Blue.

All good quality bulls from £280 to £410 each.

Plainer bulls from £200 to £250.

Good quality heifer calves reached £380 for a Charolais followed by £330 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Main demand from £240 to £330 each.

Plainer heifers from £150 to £220 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £450; Belgian Blue £450; Charolais £410; Belgian Blue £400; Charolais £395; Aberdeen Angus £390; Aberdeen Angus £385; Charolais £385 and Belgian Blue £350.

Heifer calves

Charolais £380; Aberdeen Angus £330; Simmental £330; Charolais £315; Belgian Blue £300; Hereford £300; Hereford £290 and Hereford £270.

