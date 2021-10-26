Herefords and Beef Shorthorns join forces

James Graham, NI Hereford Club and Tom McGuigan, NI Beef Shorthorn Club pictured at the launch of the forthcoming calf show combing both breeds, set to take place on Saturday 13th November at Dungannon Farmers Mart. At the halters are Glen Morton and James Shaw.

This is the first time that these Clubs have joined forces, and a full range of classes are lined up to ensure that this makes for a great event. Schedules include calf classes for bulls and heifers, and the ever popular young handlers section.

The Beef Shorthorns have also listed a class for commercial calves.

The Herefords are set to be judged by Catherine Smyth, Armulchan Herefords, who was the recent winner of the Senior Young Stockperson competition held in Tullamore.

Bill Landers will be making the trip from Scotland to place the Beef Shorthorns. He runs the Cairnsmore herd in partnership with his wife Jane.

Club members are encouraged to enter for this show as it is always a great flagship event, and the perfect way to meet up with new and established breeders. It is also anticipated that spectators will travel the length and breadth of the country to attend!

For enquiries contact Mark Moore (Hereford) [email protected] 07966 876575