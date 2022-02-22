Herefords hit the heights at 3,500gns

The task of placing these went to judge Cathal Flynn, of Rossmore Herefords from Co. Monaghan.

The three class winners took the top three prices in the sale, which was led by the class 2 winner Graceland 1 Tom from Robin and James Irvine, which sold to John McConville, Rathfriland, for 3,500gns under auctioneer Stephen Redmond.

A May 2020 born son of stockbull Blakesley 1 Nobility, who was judged best stock bull in last year’s herds competition, with his dam the homebred Graceland 1 Nino sired by Fisher 1 Jubilee.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking the Championship and the day’s second top price of 3,000gns was the McMordie Family with the July 2020 born River-Dale 1 Valiant.

A superior carcase sire, he had Top 15% figures for Eye Muscle Area, Retail Yield and Terminal Index. Sired by the 2021 Balmoral Show Reserve Male Champion Solpoll 1 Real Good, his dam was the Reserve Junior Female at 2019 Balmoral Show and he also headed to Rathfriland to William Hanna.

Following Valiant in Reserve Champion was Nancy 1 Jim from Glen and Tracey Morton, Armagh. A son of stock Bull Trillick Jim, he failed to make his reserve on the day and returned home.

The day’s third best price of 2,600gns and the purchase of Colin Hunter was the Class 1 winner Broughan Ibis from Shane and Lauren Curry who were making their debut in the show ring. A March 2020 born Gurteragh Aristocrat son, his dam was a homebred Drumatee Manus daughter.