Heritage Council and Teagasc celebrate Ireland’s grassland biodiversity

The Heritage Council and Teagasc on Thursday, 12 June, co-hosted a landmark event in Birr, Co Offaly, celebrating the biodiversity and cultural heritage of Ireland’s extensive grasslands.

Held at the County Arms Hotel and the grounds of Birr Castle, the event brought together farmers, researchers, biodiversity officers, and policymakers to explore the ecological and cultural value of these vital landscapes.

Opening the event, Virginia Teehan, chief executive of the Heritage Council, highlighted the importance of collaboration in protecting Ireland’s natural heritage: “Extensive grasslands are shaped by long-standing relationships between people, place, and nature.

“They hold enormous biodiversity value, especially for pollinators, ground-nesting birds, and wildflowers, but they are also deeply rooted in Ireland’s rural heritage.

The launch of The Grasslands of Ireland book took place during an Extensive Grassland Biodiversity Event on Thursday, 12 June in Birr, Co Offaly, hosted by Teagasc and the Heritage Council. Pictured (L-R): Dr Catherine Keena, Countryside Management Specialist, Teagasc, Professor Frank O'Mara, Director of Teagasc, Dr John Feehan, author and ecologist, Dr Helen Sheridan, associate Professor, UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science, Virginia Teehan, chief executive, The Heritage Council, and Catherine Casey, head of climate change, The Heritage Council. Photo: Paul Moore Photography

“Keeping them viable depends on collaboration – between researchers, land managers, biodiversity officers, advisers, and policymakers.”

The event featured a keynote address by Dr John Feehan and a series of expert talks on grassland management, biodiversity monitoring, and agri-environment schemes.

A highlight of the day was the launch of the reprinted edition of The Grasses of Ireland book, a foundational guide for grassland identification and conservation, originally published by Teagasc and UCD and now reissued with support from the Heritage Council.

Professor Frank O’Mara, Director of Teagasc, praised the partnership and the practical outcomes of the event: “This event is a testament to the power of partnership. By bringing together scientific expertise, local knowledge, and policy support, we are building a stronger foundation for biodiversity conservation in Ireland’s farmland.

“The reprint of The Grasses of Ireland is just one example of how we can equip land managers and advisers with the tools they need to protect and enhance these valuable ecosystems.”

The afternoon field session, held in the meadows of Birr Castle Demesne, offered hands-on demonstrations of species identification, habitat scoring, and biodiversity monitoring, led by Teagasc advisors and local authority biodiversity officers.

“It’s a real point of pride to host this national event here in Offaly,” said Ricky Whelan, Offaly County Council biodiversity officer.

“It highlights the growing impact of the biodiversity officer network, which is helping to embed nature into everyday land management. The support of the Heritage Council and the development of partnership with agencies like Teagasc has been crucial in building capacity and momentum across the country.”

The Extensive Grassland event built on the success of last year’s Farmland Biodiversity Day and reflects the growing momentum behind community-led and science-informed conservation efforts across Ireland.

It also underscores the importance of long-term collaboration between national agencies, local authorities, and landowners in safeguarding Ireland’s natural heritage.

As Ireland faces increasing biodiversity and climate challenges, events like this demonstrate how practical knowledge, local engagement, and strong institutional leadership can come together to deliver real, lasting change on the ground.