High demand for breeding females at annual Lleyn show and sale

Lleyn Show Champion with jdge Ian Walling and exhibited by Declan Mullan sold for 2250gns

The shearling ewes saw 16 pens topping the £200 mark. It was R Millen, Coleraine topping with the second prize pen selling for £275/head to R Paynter, Hockley.

B & E Latimer, Trillick sold the first prize pen to the same buyer for £250/head. D Mullen, Coleraine sold his fourth prize pen for £250/head to J Vance, Ballintra. The third prize pen from C & A Kennedy, Ballyclare sold for £235/head to F McKenna, Omagh.

Ewe lambs were topped by B & E Latimer, their first prize pen sold for £190/head followed by two pens at £150/head, all were purchased by P Jennings, Birr.

Lleyn C & A Kennedy's 2nd Prize Shearling ram 800 gns

G Calwell, Ballymena sold his third prize pen at £140/head to D Dunne, Redhill. Both R Millen and C & A Kennedy sold pens to £140/head, both lots purchased again by P Jennings. Many lambs selling around £120-£140 with some smaller lambs being picked up for £90-£110.

Rams saw plenty of demand with the average £140 up on the year. The top price of the day, £2250 was given for the first prize ram from D Mullen, Ringsend. Mullamore Jake (02022/2002967) sired by a Lluest ram sold to the day’s judge Ian Walling who had travelled over from Selkrik, Scotland. Mr Mullen sold Mullamore Jungle Boy (02022/2002946) by the same Lluest sire for £1250 to J Bradley, Maghera. Next B & E Latimer sold Girgadis Joker (01694/2004322) sired by Netherton Eddy, he realised £1450 when purchased by J Coulter, Newtownards.

Averages

Senior ewes to £105 av £105

Lleyn Russell Millen 2nd prize shearling ewes 275 gns

Shearling ewes to £275 av £184

Ewe lambs to £190 av £115

Rams to £2250 av £804

Top Prices

Lleyn 1st prize Shearling ewes Barry Latimer 250 gn

Senior ewes: AF Cunningham £105

Shearling ewes: R Millen £275; B & E Latimer £250; D Mullen £250; C & A Kennedy £235; R Millen £230; B & E Latimer £225; D Mullen £225; D Mullen £220; B & E Latimer £210; J Coulter £210

Ewe Lambs: B & E Latimer £190 ; B & E Latimer £150 (x2); G Calwell £140; R Millen £140; C & A Kennedy £140; B Orr-Berwick £135; B & E Latimer £135; B & E Latimer £130; G Caldwell £130; R Millen £130; J McKavanagh £130 (x3); S Killen £130

Rams: D Mullen (127) £2250; B & E Latimer (135) £1450; D Mullen (129) £1250; B & E Latimer (137) £950; D Mullen (128) £900; B & E Latimer (134) £900; J & C Kennedy (113) £820; C & A Kennedy (123) £800; J & C Kennedy (115) £680; B & E Latimer (136) £650

Show Results

Judge: Ian Walling, Selkirk

Shearling Ram: 1. D Mullan (127); 2. J & C Kennedy (113); 3. B & E Latimer (135); 4. C & A Kennedy (123)

Pen of Five Shearling Ewes: 1. B & E Latimer; 2. R Millen; 3. C & A Kennedy; 4. D Mullan