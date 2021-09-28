High demand for breeding females at annual Lleyn show and sale

There was high demand for breeding females at the annual Lleyn show and sale in Ballymena with 100% of ewes and shearling ewes finding new homes and high clearance rates in other sections.

Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 8:39 am
Lleyn Show Champion with jdge Ian Walling and exhibited by Declan Mullan sold for 2250gns
The shearling ewes saw 16 pens topping the £200 mark.  It was R Millen, Coleraine topping with the second prize pen selling for £275/head to R Paynter, Hockley.

B & E Latimer, Trillick sold the first prize pen to the same buyer for £250/head.  D Mullen, Coleraine sold his fourth prize pen for £250/head to J Vance, Ballintra.  The third prize pen from C & A Kennedy, Ballyclare sold for £235/head to F McKenna, Omagh.  

Ewe lambs were topped by B & E Latimer, their first prize pen sold for £190/head followed by two pens at £150/head, all were purchased by P Jennings, Birr. 

G Calwell, Ballymena sold his third prize pen at £140/head to D Dunne, Redhill.  Both R Millen and C & A Kennedy sold pens to £140/head, both lots purchased again by P Jennings.  Many lambs selling around £120-£140 with some smaller lambs being picked up for £90-£110.

Rams saw plenty of demand with the average £140 up on the year.  The top price of the day, £2250 was given for the first prize ram from D Mullen, Ringsend.  Mullamore Jake (02022/2002967) sired by a Lluest ram sold to the day’s judge Ian Walling who had travelled over from Selkrik, Scotland.    Mr Mullen sold Mullamore Jungle Boy (02022/2002946) by the same Lluest sire for £1250 to J Bradley, Maghera.   Next B & E Latimer sold Girgadis Joker (01694/2004322) sired by Netherton Eddy, he realised £1450 when purchased by J Coulter, Newtownards. 

Averages

Senior ewes to £105 av £105

Shearling ewes to £275 av £184

Ewe lambs to £190 av £115

Rams to £2250 av £804

Top Prices

Senior ewes: AF Cunningham £105

Shearling ewes: R Millen £275; B & E Latimer £250; D Mullen £250; C & A Kennedy £235; R Millen £230; B & E Latimer £225; D Mullen £225; D Mullen £220; B & E Latimer £210; J Coulter £210

Ewe Lambs: B & E Latimer £190 ; B & E Latimer £150 (x2); G Calwell £140; R Millen £140; C & A Kennedy £140; B Orr-Berwick £135; B & E Latimer £135; B & E Latimer £130; G Caldwell £130; R Millen £130; J McKavanagh £130 (x3); S Killen £130

Rams: D Mullen (127) £2250; B & E Latimer (135) £1450; D Mullen (129) £1250; B & E Latimer (137) £950; D Mullen (128) £900; B & E Latimer (134) £900; J & C Kennedy (113) £820; C & A Kennedy (123) £800; J & C Kennedy (115) £680; B & E Latimer (136) £650

Show Results

Judge: Ian Walling, Selkirk

Shearling Ram: 1. D Mullan (127); 2. J & C Kennedy (113); 3. B & E Latimer (135); 4. C & A Kennedy (123)

Pen of Five Shearling Ewes: 1. B & E Latimer; 2. R Millen; 3. C & A Kennedy; 4. D Mullan

Pen of Ewe Lambs: 1. Barry & Elaine Latimer; 2. C B Quigley; 3. George Calwell; 4. Seamus Killen