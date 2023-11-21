High demand for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, bullocks selling to £1340
Cattle high on demand this week in Fivemiletown with a ring full of buyers having bullocks sell to £1340/460kg (291ppk) and heifers £1260/420kg (300ppk).
Bullocks
K Morris £1340/460kg £1290/410kg £1240/390kg J McAleer £1000/330kg P McGirr £860/370kg J McCutcheon £820/290kg £790/240kg K Gould £790/400kg £730/340kg £700/290kg £690/290kg £650/250kg £630/280kg G Doogan £730/370kg £650/320kg J McAleer £660/250kg and J Patrick £640/290kg £610/290kg.
Heifers
K Morris £1260/420kg £1200/410kg P McGirr £1040/370kg £980/370kg £980/370kg F McGurl £1010/480kg £800/410kg D McGrade £990/470kg Deerpark Collections £890/390kg £790/340kg W Johnston £880/430kg £850/420kg £850/400kg and W McConnell £690/330kg £600/260kg.