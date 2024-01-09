News you can trust since 1963
High demand for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, bullocks to £1020

Cattle where on high demand this Monday in Fivemiletown with a packed ringside of buyers.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 9th Jan 2024, 15:43 GMT
Bullocks

R Sterritt £1020/440kg P McCaffrey £960/380kg £810/310kg I Thompson £890/310kg £760/270kg £730/270kg £660/250kg P McKenna £790/280kg £620/240kg £620/240kg £600/220kg and R Sterrett £640/320kg £630/270kg £600/290kg.

Heifers

Fivemiletown MartFivemiletown Mart
S McQuaid £970/420kg £930/390kg £890/400kg £850/370kg W Johnston £880/390kg £800/380kg S Johnston £860/380kg £850/380kg I Thompson £800/280kg £770/300kg £680/280kg £670/270kg and D Armstrong £790/270kg.