High demand for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, cattle selling to 424ppk
Cattle: Cattle in high demand this week with a ring full of buyers and high volume of online customers, leaving cattle selling to 424ppk.
K Kelly £1760/505kg (348ppk) W Beacom £1590/450kg (353ppk) £1350/390kg (346ppk) £1200/310kg (387ppk) £1070/280kg (382ppk) W Johnston £1520/410kg (370ppk) £1470/440kg (334ppk) £1440/430kg (334ppk) S Williamson £1410/405kg (348ppk) £1080/340kg (317ppk) R Armstrong £1350/460kg (293ppk) £1240/460kg (269ppk) H Lunny £1310/400kg (327ppk) and J Blackburn £1060/250kg (424ppk) £1040/260kg (400ppk).