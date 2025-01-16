High demand for cattle at Lisahally Mart, bullocks selling to £2280
Bullocks
K McShane £2280/730kg £2200/720kg £2120/690kg W Mathhews £2010/680kg £1790/640kg £1690/580kg £1570/550kg £1560/550kg £1540/540kg £1500/510kg £1500/550kg £1500/510kg K Cunningham £1850/620kg £1780/540kg £1780/530kg £1740/570kg £1730/520kg £1670/520kg £1670/560kg £1650/500kg M Stewart £1760/540kg £1670/550kg £1670/510kg R McNeill £1750/580kg £1690/570kg £1620/560kg £1560/540kg £1510/500kg £1500/550kg £1470/510kg £1400/470kg C Throne £1630/560kg £1590/550kg £1580/530kg £1430/520kg S Colhoun £1590/580kg and K McNicholl £1490/510kg.
Heifers
C Mitchell £1670/550kg £1660/550kg £1660/530kg £1640/490kg £1630/530kg £1550/510kg £1540/530kg £1490/510kg £1450/470kg £1420/510kg £1400/440kg £1360/430kg S Hyndman £1670/480kg J Beattie £1460/470kg £1390/560kg K Cunningham £1460/530kg £1370/530kg £1360/520kg R McNeill £1450/540kg £1330/470kg £1330/470kg W Patterson £1440/520kg £1420/480kg J Young £1380/460kg £1360/430kg £1340/430kg and D Moore £1310/520kg £1300/500kg.
Weanlings
M Whiteside £1650/470kg £1630/410kg £1610/480kg £1590/470kg £1550/420kg £1490/420kg £1400/400kg £1330/420kg £1310/380kg K McNicholl £1390/450kg £1280/400kg W Patterson £1370/370kg £1370/350kg £1360/330kg £1340/420kg £1320/360kg £1300/340kg £1280/340kg £1270/320kg S Millar £1290/330kg £1240/300kg £1190/290kg £1190/320kg £1170/270kg J Young £1270/320kg £1240/310kg and S Hyndman £1240/360kg £1100/300kg.
Fat cows
M Stewart £1846/650kg G Hamilton £1750/590kg £1730/580kg £1720/600kg £1670/610kg £1640/600kg £1620/580kg £1600/600kg T Wilson £1591/780kg £1478/770kg P Conwell £1557/590kg £1395/640kg £1040/520kg S Pollock £1512/700kg R King £1300/420kg and H McCollum £1290/510kg £1260/500kg £1160/470kg £1150/460kg £1130/470kg £1100/450kg.
Sheep
An outstanding sale of sheep this Tuesday night, with lamb prices still rising, fat lamb sold to £202/35kg and lighter lambs £154/21.5kg.
Heavy lambs
K Bryson £202/35kg (577ppk) R Lowry £192/30kg (640ppk) R Clarke £186/28.9kg (643ppk) A Olphert £184/27.5kg (669ppk) M O Neill £181/27kg (670ppk) £180/25.9kg (695ppk) K Robinson £180/27.6kg (652ppk) £173/25kg (692ppk) S Smyth £180/27.8kg (647ppk) S McGilligan £177.50/25.5kg (693ppk) C Boyle £177/26.8kg (660ppk) R McKean £177/26.3kg (673ppk) J Logue £176.50/26.7kg (661ppk) J Proctor £175.50/26kg (672ppk) £173.50/27.9kg (622ppk) D Walker £175/26.5kg (660ppk) S Devine £172.50/25.9kg (666ppk) J Young £172/24.5kg (702ppk) £167/24kg (690ppk) and M Derry £170/24.9kg (683ppk).
Midweight lambs
J Johnston £159/23.5kg (668ppk) D Walker £157.50/23.5kg (670ppk) J Young £157/23kg (673ppk) S Thompson £157/23.4kg (670ppk) R McKean £156/23kg (672ppk) P McNicholl £155/22.5kg (688ppk) S Falls £155/22.9kg (677ppk)J Neely £155/22.9kg (677ppk) M McCrea £153/22.8kg (671ppk) £152/22.5kg (676ppk) D Simpson £150/22.5kg (666ppk) D McLaughlin £150/22.5kg (666ppk) and S Smyth £150/22.5kg (666ppk).
Lighter lambs
D McLaughlin £154/21.5kg (716ppk) £150/20kg (750ppk) £131/18kg (723ppk) A Fleming £151/21.5kg (151ppk) J Proctor £146/21.5kg £673ppk) P McNicholl £145/21kg (680ppk) O McDevitt £141/21kg (671ppk) J Johnston £139/20kg (695ppk) R Blackburn £135/19.5kg (692ppk) C Cooke £134/21kg (638ppk) A McAleer £133/20kg (665ppk) A Olphert £133/20kg (665ppk) D McLaughlin £132/17.5kg (754ppk) R Hamilton £131/19.5kg (668ppk) and G McIvor £128/18.5kg (681ppk).
Fat ewes
M McCrea £210 £198 D Walker £200 O Smyton £194 £178 L McCrea £188 J Logue £184 J Cunningham £182 £164 R Rice £178 £162 £157 S Devine £174 M O'Neill £174 P Hamilton £174 £162 M Deery £170 J Dodds £170 S Millar £166 £154 R Wilson £165 £159 W Goligher £160 £150 K Donnelly £158 £152 B McCullagh £155 J Ramsey £154 and J Johnston £152.
