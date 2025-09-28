High of 3000gns for Mullan Impact at Co Antrim Texel Sale

The NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club continued with their club sales in Ballymena Livestock recently with demand for pedigree Texel rams reaching 3000gns for a ram lamb from Mullan Texels. Demand for pedigree shearling rams was evident with averages reaching 1148gns for 32 sold and a top price of 2100gns and ram lambs averaging 915gns for 86. Clearance rates for shearling rams was 100% with 85% clearance for lambs.

James Muldoon Carnteel Flock claimed the buyers’ attention with his 1st place and Tulliven Growvite Champion selling Carnteel Hammer the Hammer, JZM2402245, a Mullan Forever son out of a Sportsmans Cannon Ball sired dam for 2100gns. Coming in close behind for the buyers choice was Ballycoose Headstart, TQB2400906(E2), from Fraser & Helen Tweeds consignment. This Harestone Eldorado son out of a Knap You’re The Man daughter sold for 1900gns. Next for the cash was Aideshill Hickory Dickory, TGA2401229(2) from Gareth Tumelty.This strong shearling stood 6th in the judge’s line-up, a Caron Dynamite son out of a Brackenridge Cancun daughter and changed hands for 1600gns.

Taking the sale to a high note at 3000gns was a Ram Lamb from Brian Hanthorn & Family with their sub lot Mullan Impact, HBN2503328(1). He is a Drumderg Hitman son out of a Kildowney Evo sired ewe, the favourite ew in the flock and from the same bloodlines as Captain Jack. He joins the Ballyrussell Flock owned by Mary Clarke, Comber Co Down. Aaron Myles Reserve Champion was the next favourite ram lamb with buyers’ bidding to 1700gns for Jonny Cubitt’s Drumcon exhibit. Drumcon Iniesta, CWH2501993(E1), is a Sportsmans Double Diamond son out of a Glenside Forever II daughter. Dam was purchased for 10,000gns from Usk Vale, with thislambs GDam the 45,000gns Cowal ewe. JWilson & J&A Moses were also in the spotlight in the sale ring, with Blackstown IOU, WWB2502410(2), a Forkins Hotshot son out of a Knock Classic sired dam selling to 1500gns. Also selling for the same money was Lylehill Ice Baby, GAX2500535(E1) from Alan Glendinning and the judge’s 6th place exhibit from James Campbell, Tirnageeragh Icup, NJC2501156(2). Lylehill Ice baby is a Drumderg Hitman son out of a Sportsmans Cannon Ball daughter.Tirnageeragh Icup is a Cherryvale Highclass son out of a Alderview Explosive sired ewe.

The Club wish to thank John Gribben and Tulliven Growvite for their ongoing sponsorship and support for the event.The Club also thank Aaron Myles for taking the time to judge the pre-sale Tulliven Growvite Championship.

John Gribben Tulliven Growvite and Judge Aaron Myles with the Tulliven Growvite Champion, a Shearling Ram from Joseph Muldoon, Carnteel Flock

Other Leading Prices

Shearling Rams

David Jones 1500gns

Messrs M&J Watson 1300gns; 1300gns; 1100gns

The Tulliven Growvite Reserve Champion from Jonny Cubitt, Drumcon Flock at the Co Antrim Sale in Ballymena. Pictured are sponsor John Gribben, Tulliven Growvite, Judge Aaron Myles and Handler Sam McAuley.

F&H Tweed 1250gns

M Patterson 1100gns

S McNeilly 1250gns

A Gault 1400gns

J Clelland 1300gns

M Clarke 1250gns

JWilson & J&A Moses 1200gns

J Watson 1400gns; 1100gns

M Annett 1400gns; 1200gns

Ram Lambs

A Kennedy1350gns

N Ross 1300gns

J Wilkinson 1200gns; 1200gns

A Glendinning 1200gns; 1200gns

A Liggett 1200gns

R Henderson 1100gns

S McNeilly 1100gns

B Hanthorn 1100gns

R Currie 1100gns

J Muldoon 1100gns

M Millar 1100gns

A Gault 1100gns

M Priestly 1100gns

Co Antrim Show & Sale Tulliven Growvite Championship

Sponsor John Gribben, Tulliven Growvite

Judge Aaron Myles

Shearling Ram Class

1 J Muldoon

2 A Gault

3 J Watson

4 F&H Tweed

5 W&J Herdman

6 G Tumelty

Ram Lamb Class

1 J Cubitt

2 J Wilkinson

3 A Gault

4 A Glendinning

5 A Fyffe

6 J Campbell

Tulliven Growvite Champion: J Muldoon

Tulliven Growvite Reserve Champion: J Cubitt

The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales at Beatties Livestock Omagh 3rd October and Ballymena 20th October.Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk/sales or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.