High prices recorded for cattle at Markethill

HEIFERS

The 150 heifers sold in an exceptionally strong demand with forward feeding heifers selling from steadily from £273 for 518k at £1415 from a Loughbrickland farmer followed by £265 for 530k at £1415 from a Poyntzpass producer. Good quality beef heifers sold to £260 for 690k at £1805 from a Camlough farmer, followed by £257 for 620k at £1595 from a Poyntzpass producer. A Camlough producer received £257 for 640k at £1655. Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £230 to £255 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold to £276 420k at £1165 from a Loughbrickland farmer followed by £265 406k at £1075 from a Keady producer. A katesbridge farmer received £254 for 498 kilos at £1265. All good quality middle weights from £220 to £245 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers: Loughbrickland farmer 518k £1415 £273.00; Poyntzpass farmer 534k £1415 £265.00; Dromara farmer 608k £1535 £252.00; Dromara farmer 576k £1445 £251.00; Dromara farmer 580k £1435 £247.00; Poyntzpass farmer 532k £1305 £245.00; Poyntzpass farmer 596k £1445 £243.00; Brookborough farmer 556k £1345 £242.00; Poyntzpass farmer 616k £1485 £241.00; Dromara farmer 606k £1445 £238.00

Beef heifers: Camlough farmer 694k £1805 £260.00; Poyntzpass farmer 620k £1595 £257.00; Camlough farmer 644k £1655 £257.00; Ballyroney farmer 634k £1615 255p; Dromara farmer 680k £1725 £254.00; Ballynahone farmer 722k £1795 £249.00; Poyntzpass farmer 618k £1525 £247.00; Armagh farmer 710k £1745 £246.00.

Middleweight heifers: Loughbrickland farmer 422k £1165 £276.00; Armagh farmer 406k £1075 £265.00; Katesbridge farmer 498k £1265 £254.00; Lisburn farmer 446k £1095 £246.00; Ballyroney farmer 406k £975 £240.00; Lisburn farmer 462k £1105 £239.00; Armagh farmer 392k £935.00 £239.00; Dungannon farmer 376k £895 £238.00; Ballyroney farmer 462k £1085 £235.00.

BULLOCKS

120 bullocks sold in a very good demand with forward feeding type bullocks from £230 to £276 at 568k £1565 from a Tassagh farmer. The same owner received £271 for 548k at £1485. A Newtownhamilton producer received £270 per 100 kilos for 620 kilos at £1675. Beef Bullocks sold from £230 to £259 for 660k at £1715 from a Dromara producer followed by the same owner receiving £247 for 730k at £1815. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £220 to £271 for 490k at £1335 from a Tassagh producer followed by £250 for 430k at £1085 from a Castlewellan producer. Good quality friesan bullocks sold to £203 for 670k at £1365 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £194 for 600k at £1165 from a Rathfriland farmer.

Forward bullocks: Tassagh farmer 568k £1565 £276.00; Tassagh farmer 548k £1485 £271.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 620k £1675 £270.00; Armagh farmer 540k £1455 £269.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 606k £1625 £268.00; Dromara farmer 618k £1635 £265.00; Armagh farmer 526k £1385 £263.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 620k £1625 £262.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 622k £1625 £261.00

Beef bullocks: Dromara farmer 662k £1715 £250.00; Dromara farmer 734k £1815 £247.00; Portadown farmer 680k £1675 £246.00; Dromore farmer 710k £1745 £246.00; Kilkeel farmer 708k £1625 £230.00; Tassagh farmer 650k £1495 £230.00

Middleweight bullocks: Tassagh farmer 492k £1335 £271.00; Castlewellan farmer 434k £1085 £250.00; Tassagh farmer 488k £1185.00 £243.00; Castlewellan farmer 448k £1075 £240.00; Ballinderry farmer 494k £1185 £240.00; Belleek farmer 478k £1145 £240.00; Tynan farmer 442k £975 £221.00; Madden farmer 462k £1015 £220.00.

Friesian bullocks: Tassagh farmer 674k £1365 £203.00; Rathfriland farmer 600k £1165 £194.00; Rathfriland farmer 568k £1095 £193.00; Newry farmer 538k £995 £185.00; Newry farmer 528k £975 £185.00.

Weanlings

280 weanlings sold in a very strong demand with several very high prices.

Strong heifer weanlings sold to a top of £451 per 100k for a 408k Lim at £1840 from a Dungannon farmer. The same owner received £375 per 100k for 438k at £1640. A Ballyward farmer received £281 per 100k,£1150 for 410k.

Main trade for strong heifer weanlings from £220 to £250 per 100k. Light heifer weanlings sold steadily from £240 to £301 per 100k for 380k at £1150 from a Kilkeel farmer, followed by £294 for 282k at £830 from a Markethill farmer. A Rathfriland farmer received £291 for 302k at £880.

Strong male weanlings sold to a top price of £1580 for 530k (£298 per 100k) from a Richhill farmer. The same owner received £288 per 100k for 448k at £1290. All top quality strong males sold from £240 to £270 per 100k. All good quality light males sold from £250 to £323 for 220k at £710 from a Cullyhanna farmer, followed by £303 for 248k at £750 from a Ballinderry producer.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to £1520, £1490 and £1350 each.

Lightweight female weanlings: Kilkeel farmer 382k £1150 301p/k; Markethill farmer 282k £830 294p/k; Rathfriland farmer 302k £880 291p/k; Markethill farmer 286k £830 290p/k; 256k £730 285p/k: 314k £880 280p/k; Mayobridge farmer 354k £990 280p/k; Loughbrickland farmer 348k £960 276p/k; Mayobridge farmer £1040 275p/k.

Strong heifer weanlings: Dungannon farmer 408k £1840 451p/k 438k £1640 375p/k; Ballyward farmer 410k £1150 281p/k; Dungannon farmer 416k £1020 245p/k; Newry farmer 406k £990 244p/k; Kilkeel farmer 458k £1080 236p/k; Armagh farmer 466k £1060 228p/k;

Lightweight male weanlings: Cullyhanna farmer 220k £710 323p/k; Ballinderry farmer 248k £750 303p/k; Cullyhanna farmer 266k £800 301p/k; 248k £730 294p/k; Tassagh farmer 348k £1010 290p/k; Rathfriland farmer 352k £1010 287p/k; Tassagh farmer 346k £990 286p/k; Gilford farmer 312k £890 285p/k.