High Street Hero award finalists announced

RETAIL NI has unveiled the shortlist of finalists for this year’s High Street Hero Awards, with the winners set to be revealed at a celebration event on Thursday, August 21, at the Game of Thrones Studio in Banbridge.

Shoppers from across Northern Ireland have once again shown strong support by voting for their favourite independent retailers and local high streets in this year’s campaign.

Among the top honours, Dromore, Lisburn and Coleraine have been shortlisted for High Street of the Year, with several new businesses reaching the final for the very first time.

Organised by Retail NI in partnership with National Lottery operator Allwyn, SSE Airtricity and Gig Grafter, the High Street Heroes campaign is a celebration of the businesses that sit at the heart of communities across Northern Ireland.

Unlike traditional awards programmes, High Street Heroes is driven entirely by public support. There are no judging panels. Local people vote for their favourites across thirteen categories, covering everything from food and drink to fashion and essential services.

Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive of Retail NI, said: “These awards are truly powered by the public, which makes them incredibly special.

“Local people have once again rallied behind their high streets and independent retailers. Congratulations to all those who have made the shortlist.

“These businesses do so much to support local communities and keep our high streets vibrant, welcoming places to shop and socialise.”

Retail NI is encouraging all shortlisted businesses to celebrate their achievement and continue championing their role in the future of the high street.

Finalists shortlist:

Best Butcher: Greens of Lisburn; Quails, Dromore; T Knox & Sons, Portadown.

Best Coffee Shop: Calm Coffee Shop, Dromore; Expressooo!, Lisburn; Morellis Oaklands Park, Carrickfergus.

Best Convenience Store: Greenes, MyDaily, Lurgan; Sydney’s Nearby, Annalong; Vivo Oaklands Park, Carrickfergus’

Best Deli/Bakery: T Knox & Sons, Portadown; The Bread Box Bakery, Dromore; Vivo Oaklands, Carrickfergus.

Best Fashion Retailer: Melanie Bond Boutique, Dromore; Street Life, Newtownards; The Winsome Lady, Ballymoney.

Best Forecourt: Creightons of Balmoral, Belfast; Eurospar Hardford Link, Newtownards; Eurospar Moundview, Dromore.

Best Generalist Retailer: Bridge Book Shop, Dromore; McLister’s, Ballycastle; MS Mobiles, Ballymoney; The Joke & Toy Shop, Newcastle.

Independent Retail Employee of the Year: Claire Holmes, Expressoo!; Kerry Ferguson, Rosies Emporium; Richard Kyle, Greens of Lisburn.

Best Healthcare Retailer: Gordons Chemist, Newtownards; Johnstons Chemist, Dromore; The Real Health Store, Coleraine.

Best Homeware Retailer: Jacksons of Saintfield; Rosies Emporium, Lisburn; Stewart & Gibson, Ballynahinch; The White House, Portrush.

Best Off Licence: Bin 34, Castlewellan; Magees Wine Lodge, Crossgar; Mulhollands on the Square, Dromore.

High Street of the Year: Coleraine; Dromore; Lisburn.