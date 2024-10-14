Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are appealing for information following a spate of burglaries across the rural Mid Ulster area recently.

Detective Sergeant Curley stated: “Sometime between Thursday 26 September and Friday 11 October, it was reported that a number of properties across the district had been targeted and a number of high-value machinery and other items were taken.

“Sometime between 10pm on Wednesday 25 September and 8am on Thursday 26 September, it was reported that entry was gained to a property in the Whitelough Road area of Aughnacloy.

“It was reported that a number of power tools and a television were taken. Sometime between 9pm on Thursday 26 September and 7am on Friday 27 September, it was reported that a Top Soil Screening machine was taken from an outbuilding at the Legilly Road area of Dungannon.

Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, police are investigating a potential link between these incidents. (Pic: stock image)

Police also received a report shortly before 8.20am on Monday 30 September of damage to an excavator that was parked at the Whitelough Road area of Aughnacloy.”

Detective Sergeant Curley continued: “Police received a report that sometime between 5pm on Sunday 29 September and 8am on Monday 30 September, it was reported that a red Honda quadbike was stolen from the Glencrew Road area of Aughnacloy and remains outstanding at this time.

“Sometime between Friday 27 September and Monday 30 September, it was reported that a greaser and a strimmer were stolen from an outhouse at the Curlagh Road area of Aughnacloy.

“Shortly after 3.50am on Wednesday 9 October, it was reported to police that a green Yamaha quadbike was stolen from the Dunmacmay Road area of Aughnacloy and is also outstanding at this time.

“Sometime between 9.45pm on Thursday 10 October and 7.45am on Friday 11 October, it was reported to police that two trailers had been moved and a John Deer Gator 855D had been stolen from the Dunmacmay Road area of Aughnacloy. Also noted a Spectra site-level and Dewault router also stolen from an outbuilding in the area.

“Police received a report that a set of aluminium step ladders and a Stihl leaf blower were taken from an unoccupied farm building located at the Derrycourtney Road area of Aughnacloy sometime between 3pm on Thursday 10 October and 9am on Friday 11 October.

“Enquiries are continuing but, at this stage, police are investigating a potential link between these incidents. We would ask the local community to be vigilant when securing their property in rural areas.

“Rural crime severely impacts the farm business, and police want to remind farmers to be vigilant at this time of year.”

Police are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to these incidents, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 310 26/09/24.

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Advice for securing your possessions:

- Close and lock yard gates at night to deter drive-through thieves

- Check existing lighting, alarms and cameras are working correctly and update if necessary

- Lock outbuildings at night and carry out your usual security checks in winter

- Avoid leaving vehicles and implements where they can be easily seen by criminals scouting for theft opportunities

- Consider infra-red beam alarms, CCTV and floodlighting to protect farm yards

- Store portable tools such as chain saws, jet washers and welders in a secure locked ‘cage’

- Join a local farm watch group or WhatsApp network to keep updated about local rural crime trends and suspicious sightings

- Mark tools, equipment and implements with your post code to deter thieves and aid recovery by police

- Know what you own - record all makes, models and photograph kit to help police investigate and aid an insurance claim

- Use trackers, immobilisers and CESAR-mark tractors and ATVs to deter thieves

- Consider mechanical devices to anchor down quads

- Remove keys when machines are not in use and store them in a secure cabinet where possible