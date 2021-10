Highest price of £1705 for beef heifer at Markethill

HEIFERS

270 heifers sold readily with good quality forward feeding heifers from £220 to £266 per 100 kilos for 510k at £1355 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £256 per 100 kilos for 502k at £1285 from an Armagh farmer. A Keady farmer received £247 for 520k at £1285. Beef heifers sold to £243 for 650k at £1585 for a Keady farmer. The same owner received the highest price of £1705 for 720k £237 per 100 kilos. All good quality beef heifers from £220 to £237 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £220 to £264 for 430k at £1135 from a Tynan farmer followed by £250 for 420k at £1055 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Beef heifers: Keady farmer 652k £1585 £243.00; Keady farmer 720k £1705 £237.00; Keady farmer 678k £1605 £237.0; Keady farmer 714k £1625 £228.00; Keady farmer 716k £1615 £226.00; Keady farmer 684k £1525 £223.00; Keady farmer 686k £1515 £221.00; Keady farmer 706k £1555 £220.00.

Forward heifers; Dungannon farmer 510k £1355 £266.00; Armagh farmer 502k £1285 £256.00; Dungannon farmer 520k £1285 £247.00; Kilkeel farmer 606k £1445 £238.00; Dungannon farmer 556k £1315 £237.00; Newry farmer 610k £1435 £235.00; Armagh farmer 546k £1275 £234.00; Loughgall farmer 632k £1475 £233.00; Loughgall farmer 582k £1355 £233.00.

Middleweight heifers: Tynan farmer 430k £1135 £264.00; Poyntzpass farmer 422k £1055 £250.00; Newry farmer 432k £1055 £244.00; Benburb farmer 412k £1005 £244.00; Benburb farmer 444k £1065 £240.00; Tynan farmer 484k £1155 £239.00; Benburb farmer 464k £1095 £236.00; Armagh farmer 460k £1085 £236.00; Benburb farmer 448k £1045 £233.00.

BULLOCKS

300 bullocks sold in a steady demand with good quality forward bullocks from £220 to £243 for 650k at £1585 from a Moira farmer. The same owner received £242 for 514k at £1245. A Ballynahinch producer received £239 for 570k at £1365. Good quality middleweights sold from £210 to £257 for 418k at £1075 from a Portadown farmer followed by £253 for 470k at £1195 from a Lisburn farmer.

Forward bullocks: Moira farmer 652k £1585 £243.00; Moira farmer 514k £1245 £242.00; Moira farmer 592k £1425 £241.00; Ballynahinch farmer 570k £1365 £239.00; Ballynahinch farmer 642k £1535 £239.00; Lisburn farmer 510k £1215 £238.00; Moira farmer 544k £1285 £236.00; Ballynahinch farmer 622k £1455 £234.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Portadown farmer 418k £1075 £257.00; Lisburn farmer 472k £1195 £253.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 420k £1045 £249.00; Portadown farmer 432k £1065 £247.00; Keady farmer 418k £1025 £245.00; Lisburn farmer 484k £1175 £243.00; Portadown farmer 476k £1155 £243.00; Keady farmer 448k £1075 £240.00; Portadown farmer 484k £1155 £239.00.

WEANLINGS

250 weanlings sold in a steady demand. Good quality light males selling from £240 to £315 for 276k at £870 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £302 for 242k at £730 from a Lisburn producer. Top price for light males was £1100 for 356k £302 from a Dundrod producer. Strong male weanlings sold to £1210 for 510k at £236 from a Killyleagh Co Down farmer with several good quality strong males from £220 to £255 for 416k at £1060 from a Killyleagh Co Down farmer. The same owner received £255 for 430k at £1100.

Strong male weanlings: Killyleagh farmer 416k £1060 £255.00; Killyleagh farmer 432k £1100 £255.00; Killyleagh farmer 470k £1180 £251.00; Dungannon farmer 408k £990 £243.00; Glenanne farmer 464k £1120 £241.00; Killyleagh farmer 460k £1090 £237.00; Killyleagh farmer 510k £1210 £236.00; Newry farmer 422k £990 £235.00; Killyleagh farmer 494k £1150 £233.00.

Light male weanlings: Mayobridge farmer 276k £870 £315.00; Dundrod farmer 356k £1100 £309.00; Lisburn farmer 242k £730 £302.00; Mayobridge farmer 282k £850 £302.00; Portadown farmer 258k £760 £295.00; Markethill farmer 306k £870 £284.00; Ballyward farmer 392k £1090 £278.00; Lisburn farmer 312k £860 £276.00; Ballyward farmer 372k £1010 £272.00.

Strong heifer weanlings: Killyleagh farmer 496k £1490 £300.00; Killyleagh farmer 452k £1200 £265.00; Killyleagh farmer 404k £960 £237.00; Killyleagh farmer 586k £1550 £265.00; Killyleagh farmer 580k £1480 £255.00; Killyleagh farmer 508k £1180 £232.00.

Light heifer weanlings: Ballynahinch farmer 316k £920 £291.00; Portadown farmer 334k £950 £284.00; Portadown farmer 274k £770 £281.00; Ballynahinch farmer 296k £820 £277.00; Lisburn farmer 246k £670 £272.00; Portadown farmer 280k £760 £271.00; Ballynahinch farmer 316k £860 £272.00; Ballynahinch farmer 342k £910 £266.00.