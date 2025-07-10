Highly productive block of arable and grassland in central Scotland for sale

A versatile and productive block of Grade 3.2 arable and grassland has been brought to the open market through leading property consultancy Galbraith.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located next to the attractive rural village of Thornhill in rural Stirling, land at Mains of Boquhapple comprises two productive blocks of arable and grassland extending to approximately 99.87 ha (246.78 acres) in total.

The land is currently utilised for mix of arable and fodder production with serval enclosures down to pasture and one field let for potatoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land has been classified as Grade 3.2 by the James Hutton institute.

Land at Mains of Boquhapple

The land also includes a modern general-purpose agricultural shed and a yard comprising an area of hard standing area.

Duncan Barrie, partner handling the sale for Galbraith in Stirling, said: “Land at Mains of Boquhapple offers a fantastic opportunity to a prospective buyer keen to extend their current farming operations or individuals looking to invest in a sizeable portion of productive arable and grassland with the benefit of longer term development potential, subject to any planning consents.

“The land is split into two distinct parcels by the A873 and thus offered for sale as a whole or in two lots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The land is located within close proximity to excellent transport infrastructure with the M9/M80 motorways being accessible within a 15-minute drive, whilst agriculturally the Carse of Stirling area is well provided for by merchants and suppliers with the nearby UA Mart at Stirling providing a fantastic outlet for good quality livestock produced in the surrounding area.”

Land at Mains of Boquhapple

Land at Mains of Boquhapple, Thornhill, Stirlingshire is for sale through Galbraith at offers over £1,300,000 as a whole, or in two separate lots as follows:

Lot 1 – Land at Mains of Boquhapple, Thornhill, Stirling

A productive block of arable and grassland with modern farm building situated close to the village of Thornhill. About 54.23 ha (134.00 acres)

Offers over £700,000

Land at Mains of Boquhapple

Lot 2 – Land at Mains of Boquhapple, Thornhill, Stirling

A productive block of arable and grassland situated adjacent to the village of Thornhill extending to about 45.64 ha (112.78 acres)

Offers over £600,000