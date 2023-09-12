Highly productive mixed farm with period farmhouse for sale for offers over £4,200,000

Galbraith is bringing to the market Easter Kinnear Farm, a highly productive landholding with attractive traditional farmhouse in a beautiful part of Fife, convenient to Cupar, Dundee and St Andrews.

Easter Kinnear Farm is a mixed arable and stock unit extending to about 617.26 acres, which has been in the same family for over 100 years.

The farm benefits from productive land capable of supporting a wide range of crops, as well as a practical range of farm buildings and livestock handling facilities.

Emma Chalmers, a Partner with Galbraith who is handling the sale, explained: “Easter Kinnear Farm offers a rare opportunity to acquire a superb farm of scale, with an attractive period farmhouse, good range of agricultural buildings and all set in this very desirable and highly convenient part of Fife, being within easy reach of Dundee, St Andrews and Edinburgh.

“The land is in good heart, made up of free draining brown soils and some of Grade 2, with the fields of a workable size, principally enjoying a southerly aspect and benefiting from good access.”

She continued: “The farm could also lend itself to the establishment of an equestrian business if desired, in addition to the established arable and livestock interest.

“Given the scale and location of Easter Kinnear Farm, with a good traditional farmhouse and practical buildings we expect significant interest from a range of buyers.”

Extending to about 617.26 acres, the farm is in good heart with the farming policy allowing for a rotation of crops including spring barley, winter wheat, winter rye, potatoes and vegetables, together with a number of fields down to permanent pasture.

The farm sits in two principal blocks on either side of the A92 road. To the south is the land surrounding the farmhouse and agricultural sheds, extending in total to about 247.26 acres. This ground is principally classified as Grade 3:2 by the James Hutton Institute with the land lying to the west classified Grade 2.

The land on the north of the A92 extends to about 370 acres benefitting from a principally southerly aspect. This block of land is classified Grade 3.1, 3.2, 4.1 and 5.2 by the James Hutton Institute and has areas of arable and permanent pasture.

Easter Kinnear Farmhouse is an attractive, traditional property of stone and painted exterior under a slated roof with crow stepped gables and enjoying a southerly aspect. It is complimented by an established garden with well stocked borders, delightful small walled garden laid to lawn, together with an orchard and paddock.

The farmhouse, which would benefit from some internal modernisation, provides well-proportioned and bright rooms including three attractive reception rooms and five bedrooms. The period features include panelled doors, attractive wooden staircase and cornicing. There are attractive outlooks over the garden and surrounding countryside.

Attached to the south side of the farmhouse is a range of traditional stone built and part painted outbuildings currently providing useful storage and garaging. Subject to obtaining the necessary consents, these outbuildings could be developed and partly or fully incorporated into the farmhouse to form further accommodation. There is a further range of traditional outbuildings, which are now in a poor and dilapidated state. Subject to obtaining the necessary consents these offer great potential for development.

The farm is well-located and offers easy access to Scotland’s major towns and cities, with St Andrews being 11 miles away, Dundee 6 miles and Edinburgh 50 miles.

Easter Kinnear Farm by Newport-on-Tay, Fife, is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £4,200,000.

