Hillside Commercials sets Marteye alight!

With almost 40,000 viewers, 129 bidders and a whopping 1286 bids the timed online sale for Hillside Commercials set the online portal alight with traffic on the closing night of the sale.

Hosted by Ivan Lynn and sons Conal, Dan and Liam the much talked about collection of top drawer commercial calves was organised by Harrison and Hetherington Auctioneers, Carlisle.

Following a hugely successful viewing day the tone was set for electric trade, with visitors to the farm blown away by the quality not only of the sale lots but of the E grading cows that are behind them all. This multi award winning herd was built on the foundation of acquiring the absolute best females from sales and then carefully matching them to trend setting sires such as Trueman Idol.

Topping the sale at £8300 was one of three full sisters that had headlined the pre-sale publicity, and sold to average a whopping £7733. American Idol is sired by Trueman Idol, and out of a tremendous OVO cow purchased at Jalex, this all black heifer is a real cow maker with plenty of power and bone combined with soft fleshing. She was snapped up by Mark McKeon, Co Longford. Hot on the heels of this was the NI Limousin National Commercial Champion Knockaladye Girl who sold for £8200. Full sister to the last, she was purchased by Jalex Livestock. The last of the trio to sell was Bonnie Blue, she caught the eye of Micheal Crilly, Hilltown and changed hands at £6700.

Also selling at £6700 was the much admire black and white heifer Blairs Girl. Sired by Empire d O’chain, this beauty now travels to Augher with the Robson Family.

The Lynns would like to thank all those who attended their viewing day, and all bidders and buyers from their sale.

Look out for Hillside Hotties in 2026!

- 20 heifers average £4637.50

- Four bullocks average £2837.50

- One bull £5000

- Three pregnant recipients average £4350

- Six grade A embryos average £566.66

Auctioneers: Harrison and Hetherington